US Producer Price Index rose 6.2% YoY yesterday. This is adding to the fear of inflation in after the huge 4.2% US CPI print earlier this week. Rising inflation has been worrying Wall Street as investors fear the Fed may have to respond by tapering its asset purchases or raising its key interest rate sooner than anticipated. Inflation expectations have also been hurting growth stocks, including big tech, because expectations of rising costs can dent the outlook for profitability for these companies.

Meanwhile, Fed officials continue to talk down any fears of inflation. Waller said, “we will not overreact to temporary overshoots of inflation”. Bullard said that Monetary Policy is in a good place and that it is too early to talk about tapering. This should allow risk sentiment to recover in the short-term.

In Canada, BoC’s Tiff Macklem said that they are watching the recent rise in the Canadian dollar to ensure it does not cause headwinds. He has also indicated that they will not be in a rush to hike rates until a “complete” recovery. He said that they are about 700k jobs below where they should be so employment numbers will be important to watch from here. USDCAD regained some traction, surging back above crucial 1.21 level but the main trend is still down. We are nevertheless looking look to buy dips in USDCAD around 1.2100 against the 1.2046 low this week and to fade CADJPY at 90.50 against the 90.64 high.

Commodities also pulling back from recent gains. Iron ore led industrial metals lower as China tries to limit rapid gains in raw material costs. Oil also fell adding to CAD weakness.

FX is likely to remain choppy as the market tries to work out whether it believes the Fed’s sanguine approach to inflation. The Fed has said repeatedly that it will look through temporary spikes in inflation and focus on employment so for now we will have to take their word for it but eventually this stance is likely to be tested.

AUDUSD has been on a round trip but overall remains range bound. Breaking to the topside last week through 0.7820 to trade up to 0.7891 on Monday before trading back below 0.7700 yesterday on the back of a stronger USD and risk off after the high US inflation. Industrial metals continue to be supportive of AUD despite the pullback.

Fed officials have pushed back hard against inflation fears which should allow risk sentiment to recover in the short term. It is difficult to say how long the Fed can look through these inflation figures but for now expecting AUDUSD to stay range bound, fading rallies above 0.7800 as the eventual break is more likely to be lower if US inflation persists.