US markets

Stocks were up on Wednesday as investors gained confidence that the CPI figures due out later today will show that the inflation rate is falling.

According to a Dow Jones poll, economists expect a 6.5% annual inflation rate year for December and a 0.1% drop in prices from the previous month.

The Nasdaq gained 1.76%, the S&P 500 rose 1.28%, and Dow Jones was up 0.80% on Wednesday.

Bed Bath & Beyond surged 68% as meme stocks rose on the day.

The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.54100%.

Market Price Move Dow Jones 33,630.61 2.13% S&P 500 3,895.08 2.28% Nasdaq 10,569.29 2.56% Russell 2000 1,792.80 2.26%

Canadian markets

Market Price Move TSX 19,814.51 1.58%

European markets

Stocks in Europe rose to their highest point since May 2022 as market sentiment remains high across the continent.

The Stoxx 600 gained 0.9%, led by technology stocks which rose 3.4%.

The Swiss National Bank lost $143B in the fiscal year 2022, the largest loss in its 116-year history.

Unemployment in the Eurozone was still at a record-low level in December despite a decline in economic activity.

Market Price Move Euro STOXX 50 4,017.83 1.47% UK (FTSE 100) 7,699.49 0.87% Germany (DAX) 14,610.02 1.20% France (CAC 40) 6,860.95 1.47%

Asian markets

Asian markets are up as China continues to reopen its economy and remove COVID-19 restrictions.

All quarantine requirements for those traveling to Hong Kong and mainland China were lifted over the weekend.

Casino stocks rose as a result, with MGM China gaining 4.52%, Wynn Macau rising 4.25%, and Sands China up 3.89%.

Alibaba gained 5.8% after reports that Jack Ma had given up control of the company.

Market Price Move S&P Asia 50 4,695.73 0.29% Japan (Nikkei 225) 25,973.85 0.59% South Korea (KOSPI) 2,289.97 1.12% China (Hang Seng) 20,991.64 –0.29% India (SENSEX) 59,900.37 -0.75%

Commodities

Oil prices rose on Monday due primarily to investors’ belief that oil demand will increase as China reopens.

Brent was up 1.37% on Monday and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.17%.

Both benchmarks were down more than 8% last week, their worst week in seven years.

According to a government estimate, there will be 2 billion trips during China’s Lunar New Year celebrations, a two-fold increase from last year.

Market Price Move Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL) 28.10 0.46% Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD) 173.71 1.87% Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV) 21.92 2.48% Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN) 25.93 0.00% Lumber (NASDAQ:WOOD) 75.43 2.67%

Currency exchange rates

The US dollar lost 0.07% on Wednesday, a day with little movement in the FX market.

The Euro is currently at a seven-month high against the U.S. Dollar.

The USD has fallen 12% against the Euro since September, when it reached a 20-year high.

The Chinese Yuan is at a 5-month high as the country continues to benefit from its reopening and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Market Price Move UK(GBP) £0.83 0.07% Europe (EURO) €0.94 0.21% Canada (Canadian Dollar) $1.34 -0.01% Japan (Yen) ¥131.95 -0.10%



Cryptocurrency

Crypto markets remained stable on Wednesday but have seen upward movements since the start of the year as markets stabilize and equities rise.

FTX’s attorneys said they have recovered $5B in assets, including cash, cryptocurrency, and liquid securities.

In December, FTX said it had only ~$1B in assets and up to $10B in liabilities.

The Justice Department is investigating Solana-based blockchain projects and has requested information from Saber Labs.

Market Price Move Bitcoin $16,955.70 0.04% Ethereum $1,269.83 0.47% Litecoin $76.44 0.10% Bitcoin Cash $102.24 0.61%

