US markets

The Nasdaq rose on Monday as the technology sector saw outsized gains while the rest of the market struggled.

Tesla shares were up more than 6% on the day after declining significantly last week.

The S&P 500 has gained 1.1% this year, and 83% of the time that the index is up in the first five trading days, it finishes the year up.

The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.52830%.

Market Price Move Dow Jones 33,630.61 2.13% S&P 500 3,895.08 2.28% Nasdaq 10,569.29 2.56% Russell 2000 1,792.80 2.26%

Canadian markets

Market Price Move TSX 19,814.51 1.58%

European markets

Stocks in Europe rose to their highest point since May 2022 as market sentiment remains high across the continent.

The Stoxx 600 gained 0.9%, led by technology stocks which rose 3.4%.

The Swiss National Bank lost $143B in the fiscal year 2022, the largest loss in its 116-year history.

Unemployment in the Eurozone was still at a record-low level in December despite a decline in economic activity.

Market Price Move Euro STOXX 50 4,017.83 1.47% UK (FTSE 100) 7,699.49 0.87% Germany (DAX) 14,610.02 1.20% France (CAC 40) 6,860.95 1.47%

Asian markets

Asian markets are up as China continues to reopen its economy and remove COVID-19 restrictions.

All quarantine requirements for those traveling to Hong Kong and mainland China were lifted over the weekend.

Casino stocks rose as a result, with MGM China gaining 4.52%, Wynn Macau rising 4.25%, and Sands China up 3.89%.

Alibaba gained 5.8% after reports that Jack Ma had given up control of the company.

Market Price Move S&P Asia 50 4,695.73 0.29% Japan (Nikkei 225) 25,973.85 0.59% South Korea (KOSPI) 2,289.97 1.12% China (Hang Seng) 20,991.64 - 0.29% India (SENSEX) 59,900.37 -0.75%

Commodities

Oil prices rose on Monday due primarily to investors’ belief that oil demand will increase as China reopens.

Brent was up 1.37% on Monday and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.17%.

Both benchmarks were down more than 8% last week, their worst week in seven years.

According to a government estimate, there will be 2 billion trips during China’s Lunar New Year celebrations, a two-fold increase from last year.

Market Price Move Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL) 28.10 0.46% Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD) 173.71 1.87% Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV) 21.92 2.48% Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN) 25.93 0.00% Lumber (NASDAQ: WOOD) 75.43 2.67%

Currency exchange rates

The U.S. Dollar is at a 7-month low against the Euro as investors try to discern if the Fed will continue with its hawkish approach to fight inflation.

A consumer survey showed that Americans believe interest rates will climb to 5% this year.

Q4 2022 was the worst quarter for the U.S. Dollar in 12 years.

Activity in the service sector was down in December for the first time in 30 months.

The U.S. Dollar Index lost over 1% on Monday.

Market Price Move UK(GBP) £0.83 0.07% Europe (EURO) €0.94 0.21% Canada (Canadian Dollar) $1.34 -0.01% Japan (Yen) ¥131.95 -0.10%

Cryptocurrency

Traders in the crypto community are concerned because someone has purchased 50,000 contracts for Ether options with a $400 strike price expiring at the end of June for almost $500,000. These contracts would lose money unless Ether fell by 70% in the next six months.

117 Parties have expressed interest in buying FTX assets as the company’s liquidation continues, according to court documents.

$500M in Robinhood shares have been seized in connection with the FTX bankruptcy proceedings.

FTX’s Alameda Research, as well as the SEC, the Department of Justice, and several state regulators oppose the $1B Binance deal to purchase Voyager’s assets.

Market Price Move Bitcoin $16,955.70 0.04% Ethereum $1,269.83 0.47% Litecoin $76.44 0.10% Bitcoin Cash $102.24 0.61%

