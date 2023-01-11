US markets
The Nasdaq rose on Monday as the technology sector saw outsized gains while the rest of the market struggled.
-
Tesla shares were up more than 6% on the day after declining significantly last week.
-
The S&P 500 has gained 1.1% this year, and 83% of the time that the index is up in the first five trading days, it finishes the year up.
-
The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.52830%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Dow Jones
|33,630.61
|2.13%
|S&P 500
|3,895.08
|2.28%
|Nasdaq
|10,569.29
|2.56%
|Russell 2000
|1,792.80
|2.26%
Canadian markets
Stocks in Europe rose to their highest point since May 2022 as market sentiment remains high across the continent.
-
The Stoxx 600 gained 0.9%, led by technology stocks which rose 3.4%.
-
The Swiss National Bank lost $143B in the fiscal year 2022, the largest loss in its 116-year history.
-
Unemployment in the Eurozone was still at a record-low level in December despite a decline in economic activity.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|19,814.51
|1.58%
European markets
Stocks in Europe rose to their highest point since May 2022 as market sentiment remains high across the continent.
-
The Stoxx 600 gained 0.9%, led by technology stocks which rose 3.4%.
-
The Swiss National Bank lost $143B in the fiscal year 2022, the largest loss in its 116-year history.
-
Unemployment in the Eurozone was still at a record-low level in December despite a decline in economic activity.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX 50
|4,017.83
|1.47%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,699.49
|0.87%
|Germany (DAX)
|14,610.02
|1.20%
|France (CAC 40)
|6,860.95
|1.47%
Asian markets
Asian markets are up as China continues to reopen its economy and remove COVID-19 restrictions.
-
All quarantine requirements for those traveling to Hong Kong and mainland China were lifted over the weekend.
-
Casino stocks rose as a result, with MGM China gaining 4.52%, Wynn Macau rising 4.25%, and Sands China up 3.89%.
-
Alibaba gained 5.8% after reports that Jack Ma had given up control of the company.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia 50
|4,695.73
|0.29%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|25,973.85
|0.59%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,289.97
|1.12%
|China (Hang Seng)
|20,991.64
|- 0.29%
|India (SENSEX)
|59,900.37
|-0.75%
Commodities
Oil prices rose on Monday due primarily to investors’ belief that oil demand will increase as China reopens.
-
Brent was up 1.37% on Monday and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.17%.
-
Both benchmarks were down more than 8% last week, their worst week in seven years.
-
According to a government estimate, there will be 2 billion trips during China’s Lunar New Year celebrations, a two-fold increase from last year.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL)
|28.10
|0.46%
|Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD)
|173.71
|1.87%
|Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV)
|21.92
|2.48%
|Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN)
|25.93
|0.00%
|Lumber (NASDAQ: WOOD)
|75.43
|2.67%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar is at a 7-month low against the Euro as investors try to discern if the Fed will continue with its hawkish approach to fight inflation.
-
A consumer survey showed that Americans believe interest rates will climb to 5% this year.
-
Q4 2022 was the worst quarter for the U.S. Dollar in 12 years.
-
Activity in the service sector was down in December for the first time in 30 months.
-
The U.S. Dollar Index lost over 1% on Monday.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.83
|0.07%
|Europe (EURO)
|€0.94
|0.21%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.34
|-0.01%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥131.95
|-0.10%
Cryptocurrency
Traders in the crypto community are concerned because someone has purchased 50,000 contracts for Ether options with a $400 strike price expiring at the end of June for almost $500,000. These contracts would lose money unless Ether fell by 70% in the next six months.
-
117 Parties have expressed interest in buying FTX assets as the company’s liquidation continues, according to court documents.
-
$500M in Robinhood shares have been seized in connection with the FTX bankruptcy proceedings.
-
FTX’s Alameda Research, as well as the SEC, the Department of Justice, and several state regulators oppose the $1B Binance deal to purchase Voyager’s assets.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$16,955.70
|0.04%
|Ethereum
|$1,269.83
|0.47%
|Litecoin
|$76.44
|0.10%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$102.24
|0.61%
