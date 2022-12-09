US markets
Stocks closed nearly flat on Friday after taking a dip earlier in the session following the release of higher-than-expected labor figures in the morning.
-
All three major indexes were up on the week. The Nasdaq rose 2.1%, the S&P 500 gained 1.1%, and the Dow was up 0.2%.
-
However, they were mostly flat on Friday, when the Nasdaq lost 0.2% and the S&P 500 and the Dow both fell 0.1%.
-
The unemployment rate was steady at 3.7% in November, and wages rose 0.6% compared to a month earlier.
-
The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.53440%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Dow Jones
|34,429.88
|0.10%
|S&P 500
|4,071.70
|-0.12%
|Nasdaq
|11,461.50
|-0.18%
|Russell 2000
|1,892.84
|0.59%
Canadian markets
The unemployment rate in Canada decreased to 5.1% in November, from 5.2% a month earlier, as the labor market remains strong.
-
The economy added 108,000 jobs in October and 10,000 in November.
-
Statistics Canada said that the employment rate of women aged 25 to 54 reached 81.6% in November, a record high.
-
Wages were up 5.6% year over year in November, which is below the annual inflation rate of 6.9%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|20,485.66
|–0.19%
European markets
European markets were down on Friday as investors continued to react to Covid related news in China and the release of positive employment data in North America.
-
The Stoxx 600 lost 0.2% on the day, with declines led by oil and gas stocks, which dropped 1.1%.
-
The retail sector led gains with a 0.7% increase.
-
Hexatronic, a Swedish fiber optic firm, was the best-performing stock, gaining 8%, after announcing plans to acquire KNET, a telecommunications firm.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX 50
|3,977.90
|-0.17%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,556.23
|-0.03%
|Germany (DAX)
|14,529.39
|0.27%
|France (CAC 40)
|6,742.25
|-0.17%
Asian markets
Markets in Asia were down on Friday amid ongoing uncertainty about China’s plans to ease Covid restrictions as cases continue increasing in the country.
-
The Economist Intelligence Unit published its Cost of Living Survey, which ranks Singapore and New York as the world’s most expensive cities.
-
S&P and Morgan Stanley believe that India will be the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, overtaking Japan and Germany.
-
South Korea recorded an inflation rate of 5% in November, slightly below expectations.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia 50
|4,423.85
|-0.57%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|27,777.90
|-1.59%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,434.33
|-1.84%
|China (Hang Seng)
|18,675.35
|-0.33%
|India (SENSEX)
|62,868.50
|-0.66%
Commodities
Oil prices decreased on Friday, ahead of the EU’s Russian crude ban coming into effect today.
-
Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude both lost 1.5%.
-
On the week, Brent was up 2.5% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 5%.
-
Russian oil output is expected to decline by 500,000 to 1 million barrels per day in 2023 due to the EU’s ban.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL)
|30.33
|-1.01%
|Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD)
|167.26
|-0.35%
|Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV)
|21.29
|1.48%
|Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN)
|25.85
|-1.26%
|Lumber (NASDAQ: WOOD)
|76.57
|-0.43%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar was down on Friday as Federal Reserve officials again indicated that rate hikes will likely decline.
-
The US Dollar Index lost 0.19% on the day.
-
The Fed is currently expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting.
-
The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 0.3% in September.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.81
|-0.31%
|Europe (EURO)
|€0.95
|-0.09%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.35
|0.48%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥134.32
|-0.63%
Cryptocurrency
Crypto markets were flat over the weekend after suffering from volatility on Friday.
-
Celsius has started putting assets up for sale after filing for bankruptcy over the summer.
-
$35.6 million in capital has been seized from Three Arrows Capital’s accounts in Singapore after the firm entered liquidation with $3.5B in debt.
-
Hackers took $15M from Helio on Friday, only hours after Ankr was attacked, with $5M taken.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$16,934.90
|-0.14%
|Ethereum
|$1,263.71
|-2.46%
|Litecoin
|$75.92
|-2.59%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$110.90
|0.46%
