US markets
Stocks were down on Monday after a volatile trading session to start the holiday-shortened week.
-
Disney shares rose 6.3% on the news that Bob Iger will return to the company as CEO.
-
Apple has delayed deliveries of the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max phones.
-
The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.81850%.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Dow Jones
|33,700.28
|-0.13%
|S&P 500
|3,949.94
|-0.39%
|Nasdaq
|11,024.51
|-1.09%
|Russell 2000
|1,839.14
|-0.57%
Canadian markets
Monthly rent in Canada increased by 12% on average from October 2021 to October 2022.
-
House rent rose 2.2% from September despite declining house prices.
-
Rental prices were the highest in Vancouver, with the average at $2,576, followed by Toronto at $2,478.
-
Prices in Vancouver have declined slightly in the past two months, while those in Atlantic Canada are rising the most, gaining 32.2% in the last year.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|19,997.13
|-0.02%
European markets
European markets were down slightly on Monday due to continued inflationary pressures.
-
The Stoxx 600 fell 0.01%. Oil and gas stocks led losses with a 2.6% drop.
-
Food and beverage was one of the few sectors to gain on the day, rising 1.3%.
-
Virgin Money was the top-performing company. It gained 15% after announcing higher-than-expected profits and a share buyback program.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX
|503,911.17
|-0.35%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,376.85
|-0.12%
|Germany (DAX)
|14,379.93
|-0.36%
|France (CAC 40)
|6,634.45
|-0.15%
Asian markets
Shares in Asia were down on Monday due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 surge in China.
-
Stocks in China were down across the board. The Hang Seng fell 2.02%, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39%, and the Shenzhen dropped 0.4%.
-
Malaysia had an election last weekend, which has led to a hung parliament and some political instability.
-
Airlines and casino operators were the worst-performing stocks in China, while beer companies fell significantly in Malaysia.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia
|504,190.93
|-1.90%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|27,944.79
|0.16%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,419.50
|-1.02%
|China (Hang Seng)
|17,655.91
|-1.87%
|India (SENSEX)
|61,144.84
|-0.84%
Commodities
Oil prices were volatile on Monday amid fears that COVID-19 outbreaks will put downward pressure on China’s oil demand.
-
Brent lost 0.39%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.42%.
-
Goldman Sachs has cut its forecast for oil prices due to the lack of clarity by G-7 nations on a Russian oil price cap.
-
Early in the day, oil prices dropped by over 5% after it was reported that OPEC+ would be increasing production.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA: OIl)
|29.96
|-0.10%
|Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD)
|161.77
|-0.56%
|Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV)
|19.20
|-0.26%
|Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN)
|26.34
|-0.79%
|Lumber (NASDAQ: WOOD)
|75.19
|-0.32%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar rose on Monday as it continues to recover from the losses it suffered two weeks ago, following the release of positive inflation data.
-
A Federal Reserve Governor said that the U.S. central bank may push the overnight lending rate, which is now at between 3.75% and 4%, to over 5% to fight inflation.
-
The U.S. Dollar Index has lost more than 4.7% so far this month but has gained over 12% in the past year.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.85
|0.55%
|Europe (EURO)
|€0.98
|1.02%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.34
|0.30%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥142.12
|1.26%
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin was down to a 1.5-year low on Monday as the industry as a whole fell significantly.
-
FTX’s new CEO John Ray said that the company will either restructure its global entities or sell off business assets.
-
Blockchain data shows that 180,000 ETH was moved after being stolen from FTX.
-
According to a new estimate by blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 51% of all Bitcoin addresses are currently at a loss (in U.S. Dollars).
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$15,623.00
|-6.35%
|Ethereum
|$1,096.08
|-3.86%
|Litecoin
|$60.28
|-2.74%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$102.31
|-2.23%
