US markets

Markets were up on Friday as investors continued to analyze statements from the Federal Reserve and the impact of retail earnings reports.

  • The major indexes were down for the week, with the Dow losing 0.01%, the S&P 500 losing 0.69%, and the Nasdaq down 1.57%.

  • All the major indexes are still up in November despite last week’s negative performance.

  • The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 3.82700%

Market Price Move
Dow Jones 32,403.22 1.26%
S&P 500 3,770.55 1.36%
Nasdaq 10,475.25 1.28%
Russell 2000 1,799.87 1.13%

 

Canadian markets

The CRA announced that Canadians’ tax-free savings account contribution limit would be increased by $500 to $6,500.

  • The limit only applies to those already at the maximum contribution for past years.

  • The latest estimates from the Canada Revenue Agency show that only 10% of TFSA holders contribute to their maximum.

  • The total space allowable now for those that were 18 or older in 2009 is $88,000.

Market Price Move
TSX 19,449.81 1.08%

 

European markets

European markets were up on Friday as investors reacted to the U.S.’s potential changes in monetary policy.

  • The Stoxx 600 was up 1.1% on Friday after losses earlier in the day.

  • Retail and automotive stocks led the markets, gaining 2% as all industries were up on the day.

  • Verbund was the best-performing stock in Europe, gaining 8.2%.

  • Fuchs was the worst-performing stock losing 4.6%.

Market Price Move
Euro STOXX 503,688.33 2.65%
UK (FTSE 100) 7,334.84 2.03%
Germany (DAX) 13,459.85 2.51%
France (CAC 40) 6,416.44 2.77%

 

Asian markets

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday in response to local economic data.

  • Japan’s core consumer price index was 3.6% higher than last year. This is Japan’s fastest consumer price increase in over 40 years.

  • Alibaba’s biggest sales day, Singles Day, was disrupted by COVID-19 suggest, which caused delivery issues. Alibaba also announced $15B in share buybacks.

  • Defence stocks in South Korea were up after North Korea confirmed they launched an inter-continental ballistic missile.

 

Market Price Move
S&P Asia 503,717.97 3.68%
Japan (Nikkei 225) 27,199.74 -1.68%
South Korea (KOSPI) 2,348.43 -0.83%
China (Hang Seng) 16,161.14 5.39%
India (SENSEX) 60,950.36 0.19%

 

Commodities

Oil prices were down by more than $2 a barrel on Friday, leading to a second straight weekly loss for oil prices.

  • Brent crude was down 3.1%, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 3.2% on Friday.

  • Last week, Brent crude fell by 9%, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 10.5%.

  • The EU’s ban on Russian Crude will come into effect in three weeks, creating pressure on markets.

Market Price Move
Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL) 33.47 4.95%
Gold (NYSEARCA: GLD) 156.47 3.07%
Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV) 19.26 7.36%
Corn (NYSEARCA: CORN) 27.25 0.37%
Lumber (NASDAQ: WOOD) 71.93 3.53%

 

Currency exchange rates

The U.S. dollar was down slightly over the weekend after gaining on Friday.

  • The U.S. dollar had its largest weekly gain over a month last week.

  • The U.S. dollar appears to be trending back upwards after losing more than 4% last week after better-than-expected inflation figures.

  • British retail figures showed that consumers were spending more despite the country’s 41-year high inflation rate, which helped boost the currency.

Market Price Move
UK(GBP) £0.88 0.04%
Europe (EURO) €1.01 -0.93%
Canada (Canadian Dollar) $1.35 -1.69%
Japan (Yen) ¥146.61 -0.86%

 

Cryptocurrency

Most cryptos have stabilized following a downfall last week caused largely by the FTX bankruptcy.

  • Solana Foundation has revealed that it was heavily invested in FTX, which has caused SOL to fall by 56% in the last seven trading days.

  • Visa has officially ended its partnership with FTX, which would have seen crypto debit cards released in 40 cities.

  • Bitfarms has paid down $27M in debt as crypto companies attempt to limit their liabilities and improve liquidity.

Market Price Move
Bitcoin $16,546.70 -1.38%
Ethereum $1,238.71 1.50%
Litecoin $56.80 -0.84%
Bitcoin Cash $102.48 -0.05%

