US markets
Stock futures were down slightly overnight as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision today.
-
Last month’s JOLTS report shows that there are currently 1.9 jobs available in the U.S. for each available worker.
-
The ISM Manufacturing Index reached 50.2 in October, signaling that manufacturing in the U.S. is growing.
-
The current 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield is set at 4.02460%,
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Dow Jones
|32,653.20
|-0.24%
|S&P 500
|3,856.10
|-0.41%
|Nasdaq
|10,890.85
|-0.89%
|Russell 2000
|1,851.39
|0.25%
Canadian markets
The Canadian Dairy Commission has approved a 2.2% increase in the price of milk that will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023.
-
The Commission approved two hikes this year; 8.4% in February and 2.5% in September.
-
In the last 12 months, the price of milk in Canada has increased by 13.1%.
-
The increase in the price of milk, a major industry in Canada, is indicative of higher consumer prices this year.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|TSX
|19,517.71
|0.47%
European markets
European markets rose on Tuesday as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve’s announcement today.
-
The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5%. Mining stocks led the markets with a 3.3% gain.
-
Jyske Bank was the worst-performing stock in Europe, falling 6.5% after reporting lower-than-expected earnings in Q3.
-
Delivery Hero and HelloFresh rose amid wider gains in the food delivery sector.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Euro STOXX
|503,651.02
|0.93%
|UK (FTSE 100)
|7,186.16
|1.29%
|Germany (DAX)
|13,338.74
|0.64%
|France (CAC 40)
|6,328.25
|0.98%
Asian markets
Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday morning amid concerns about how a stronger U.S. Dollar would impact Asian currencies.
-
South Korea’s inflation reached 5.7% in October, slightly above the 5.6% estimate.
-
The Hang Seng gained more than 5% on Tuesday after reports that the Chinese government was considering reducing COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Goldman Sachs predicts that there could be a 20-30% upside in stocks in Asia.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|S&P Asia
|503,634.36
|3.74%
|Japan (Nikkei 225)
|27,667.14
|-0.04%
|South Korea (KOSPI)
|2,336.83
|0.07%
|China (Hang Seng)
|15,455.27
|5.23%
|India (SENSEX)
|61,121.35
|0.62%
Commodities
Oil prices rose more than 2% yesterday, regaining some of the losses from Monday.
-
Brent crude gained 1.8%, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 2% on Tuesday.
-
Oil benchmarks rose in October for the first time since May after OPEC+ announced production cuts.
-
Analysts believe that oil prices are likely to continue rising this week.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Oil (NYSEARCA: OIL)
|31.86
|2.51%
|Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD)
|153.46
|1.02%
|Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV)
|18.05
|2.44%
|Corn (NYSEARCA:CORN)
|27.73
|1.11%
|Lumber (NASDAQ:WOOD)
|70.68
|0.41%
Currency exchange rates
The U.S. Dollar was down slightly on Tuesday as investors expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 75 basis points again today before slowing the pace of hikes next month.
-
Investors estimate a 57% chance of a 50-basis point interest rate hike next month.
-
The British Pound rose slightly on Tuesday after falling on Monday.
-
The U.S. Dollar Index has gained 15% so far this year.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|UK(GBP)
|£0.87
|0.79%
|Europe (EURO)
|€1.01
|0.70%
|Canada (Canadian Dollar)
|$1.36
|0.02%
|Japan (Yen)
|¥147.36
|-0.28%
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin was stable again on Tuesday despite the decline in the U.S. stock markets.
-
Uniswap rose more than 10% in the last week and 5% yesterday.
-
A new series of Dogecoin-based coins have been released in response to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.
-
CoinFund wants to raise a $250M seed fund.
|Market
|Price
|Move
|Bitcoin
|$20,528.00
|-0.50%
|Ethereum
|$1,590.17
|1.11%
|Litecoin
|$55.19
|0.20%
|Bitcoin Cash
|$114.86
|-1.13%
The trading ideas goes into active money management by the team of Elite CurrenSea (ECS), which you can follow at $0 upfront fees over their website.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6300 as the greenback retains its strength
The American currency extended its post-Fed rally on Thursday but pared gained after mixed US data that helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. US Nonfarm Payroll report closing a busy week on Friday.
EUR/USD trades in the 0.9750 area as demand for the dollar prevails
EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh two-week low of 0.9729 and settled around 0.9750 in the US session. The greenback remains the strongest on the last trading day of the week.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Bitcoin: These on-chain metrics suggest bears are underwater
BTC is at a make-or-break decision. Currently, the peer-to-peer digital currency is hovering above a key level. If market conditions persist, bulls may be able to pull off another rally going into the new year.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.