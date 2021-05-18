EUR/USD

The Euro is still strong as investors throw their support toward the reopening of the European economy; however, the 1.2170 resistance level remains strong despite the recent US dollar weakness moving in tandem with US Treasury yields as it seems that investors have already priced in higher inflation. A sustained move beyond 1.2170 to trigger further upside with 1.2220 as nearest target.

GBP/USD

The British Pound surged above our resistance at 1.4150 as UK re-opening continues with pubs and restaurants back in business now that nearly 70% of the adult population had at least one vaccine dose. UK unemployment rate, released today at 4.8% versus 4.9% is boosting optimism with more upside momentum expected in the near-term. 1.42 remains our nearest target for the GBPUSD currency pair.

USD/JPY

Safe-haven buying, amid renewed coronavirus concerns in Asia, along with US Treasury yields weakness, are supporting the Japanese Yen, with the USDJPY forex pair about to test the 200-period moving average and the key important ¥109 level with a sustained move under it to create enough downside momentum for a possible selloff into the ¥108.50 support level and possibly extend to ¥108 over the long-run.

FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 keeps surging higher following strength on Wall Street overnight, despite the Pound advancing on strong UK jobs data with technical indicators favoring more upside momentum and a retest of the key important 7160 resistance level.

Dow Jones

AT&T announcing the Warner Media merger with Discovery to create a $150 billion media giant, and Amazon considering buying MGM in a deal valued at more than $9 billion, boosted optimism with the Dow Jones Industrials rebounding after initially selling off yesterday. Technically, the index remains above the 50-period and 200-period moving averages, however the MACD has formed a bearish divergence pattern, therefore resistance around 34575 is expected to cap further gains ahead of Dow components Home Depot and Walmart delivering earnings today.

DAX 30

Germany’s DAX 30 erases previous losses and surges back to near record highs as investors bet on a bright economic outlook with the RSI indicator suggesting more upside momentum. April’s high at 15520 is the main resistance level and a breakout could push the index to new all-time highs.

Gold

Comments out of Fed Vice Chair Clarida yesterday that the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back the central bank’s bond purchases, spurred demand on the yellow metal inflation hedge, hitting our resistance target at $1870 in early trade today. Uncertainties around new Covid-19 strains also added to the bullion’s demand, with $1870 resistance key level to be breached for ongoing bullish momentum.

US Oil

Second consecutive daily close in the green for WTI Crude, failing a tat short of hitting our resistance target at $66.66, supported by a pickup in US travel. Recovery optimism in the US, Europe, and China, outweighed fears of weaker consumption and virus resurgence in other parts of the world. API weekly crude oil inventory in focus today, with an hourly close needed above $66.66 to open the door to further upside.