EUR/USD
The Euro keeps moving back and forth between support at 1.2170 and resistance at 1.2240 as market sentiment vacillates between market optimism towards the economic outlook on one hand, and concerns over inflation and a possible shift in FED monetary policy on the other. Technicals, however, still favor another round of buying with a break above 1.2240 to pave the way to additional gains.
GBP/USD
The British Pound keeps pushing higher despite recent negative Brexit headlines, as US 10-year Treasury yields drop below 1.60 pulling the US dollar down with them, with the focus shifting to US Consumer Confidence figures due to be released later today. A sustained move above 1.4210 will pave the way for additional gains.
USD/JPY
The Japanese Yen pushes higher as the US Dollar weakens with lower US Treasury yields, and with little economic data to guide the price action of the USDJPY today, the recent drop below the 200-period moving average suggests further decline with 108.50 and 108 as the next key support levels.
