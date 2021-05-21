EUR/USD

The Euro surged back to our resistance level at 1.2240 with strong upside momentum expected to continue ahead of French, German, and Eurozone private sector PMI figures for May due to be released today. ECB President Lagarde is also scheduled to speak which may cause additional volatility with a sustained move beyond 1.2240 to trigger another round of buying with 1.2340 as next target.

GBP/USD

Sterling dropped to our support level at 1.41 yesterday but stood firmly above the key short-term trend-defining 50-period SMA, signaling the presence of buyers, and this morning, an unexpectedly strong UK retail sales at 9.2% versus a forecast of 4.5% boosted GBP back above support at 1.4170 with a close above 1.42 today to open the door for more upside next week.

FTSE 100

London’s FTSE is back above the 7000-level tracking a strong finish on Wall Street overnight in addition to a strong beat in UK retail sales earlier this morning, with investors looking ahead to UK PMI readings in a few minutes. A close above 7030 would signal renewed optimism while a drop back below the 200-period SMA around 6935 would trigger an acceleration to the downside.

Dow Jones

The Dow Jones ended solidly higher yesterday following data showing a drop in US jobless claims, as the index is now back above crucial 34000. However, the bulls still need a follow through day today, while defending the 200-period SMA, to prevent further declines next week. The economics events calendar has US PMI readings later this afternoon.

Gold

The yellow metal managed to end yesterday’s session on a 6th consecutive close in the green, supported by a weaker greenback and growing inflationary pressures, despite slightly better than expected unemployment data out of the US with Initial Jobless Claims coming in at 444K vs. a previous of 473K and expectations of 450K. Focus turns to PMI data today with technicals favoring a pullback lower, to be confirmed on an hourly close below $1870 with $1860 as closest support target.

US oil

Third consecutive daily close in the red for WTI Crude after the global community agreed on lifting sanctions on Iran, weighing down on prices as analysts’ price in the expected increase in supply. Technically, bearish momentum is still in play if the latest lower high holds, with an hourly close below $62 support level to confirm further downside with $61 as the closest support target.