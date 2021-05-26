EUR/USD

The Euro jumped to a fresh intra-day high of nearly 1.2270 earlier this morning during the Asian trade session, as USD continues its downtrend, after some comments Fed Vice Richard Clarida highlighting that the recent 4.2% CPI print was surprisingly higher than the Fed’s expectations. At this point, the EURUSD is still supported by the 50-period SMA and the next key resistance is the 1.2280 level, which if breached will pave the way to 1.2340. However, the RSI looks bearish which in turn may attract some short-term sellers.

Support: 1.2240 / 1.2170.

Resistance: 1.2280 / 1.2340.

GBP/USD

The British Pound falls below support at 1.4170 with the bullish momentum weakening following a third failed attempt to move beyond 1.4210, as investors become increasingly worried over the Indian variant of the coronavirus in the UK, with a move below the 50-period SMA to trigger an acceleration to the downside with 1.4110 as a nearest support level.

Support: 1.4110 / 1.40.

Resistance: 1.4170 / 1.4210.

Gold

The yellow metal hit both our resistance targets at $1890 and $1900, topping $1900 in early session today, as traders continue to believe that inflation remains the single biggest threat, and there is no better hedge against inflation than gold. Weaker-than-expected New Home Sales and Consumer Confidence data out of the US helped push gold prices higher with technicals favoring a retracement lower with a key $1890 support level to hold.

Support: 1890/ 1864.

Resistance: 1912 / 1949.