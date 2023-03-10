Share:

Outlook: Today we get nonfarm payrolls, expected to be the smallest job creation since end-2020 at 225,000 (Bloomberg) or even less at 205,000 (Trading Economics), more than the “183,000 monthly average between 2010 and 2019, and 100K per month considered necessary to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

“Still, it would be the lowest number since December 2020, after a surprisingly high 517K gain in January which was prompted by several factors…. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 3.4%, matching the lowest since 1969. Wages are expected to rise 0.3%, the same as in January, but the annual pay growth rate likely accelerated to 4.7% from 4.4%.” The rise is somewhat artificial because in Feb 2022, average hourly earnings were flat.

The actual number of jobs is confusing as all get-out and as we wrote earlier this week, so are the various wage metrics. “Wages and salaries” was up 7.86% y/y in Jan, but “average hourly wages” rose only 4.4% in Jan from 4.8% in Dec and “the smallest annual growth in average hourly earnings since August of 2021.”

Here’s the Trading Economics chart again. Nobody, not even the wildest of hawks, can see wage-push inflation on this chart.

It looks like the fate of the dollar depends on whether 25 bp or 50 bp wins on the payrolls release. We’d guess the 50 bp will persist on the assumption that unemployment staying at the same 40-year low doesn’t meet the Fed’s needs and whatever average wages are, the growth rate is higher than before. You’d think that might be dollar-positive, but in the twisty trader mind, the 50 bp expectation also means recession is on the way. Evidence lies in the price of oil falling from over $85 to just $80.

A number of alternative scenarios can be concocted, including one that has payrolls a surprise big number either way, as we had in January. The bottom line is to keep the faith in the multi-month trendlines and avoid getting tangled up in the corrections. In the longer run, those linear regression channels plus MACD work the majority of the time to nail the direction.

Tidbit: Ahead of next week’s inflation numbers, somebody said that if you strip out the cost of shelter, core inflation is really quite low. This is the same kind of joke we see periodically and neither true nor useful, chiefly because monthly data is full of holes and aberrations. You can’t just multiply three months of data and get THE inflation number when nobody, let alone the Fed, looks at inflation that way. We checked the BLS website and found a bunch of things more expensive than shelter, up 7.9% y/y in January, and yes, the year-over-year is the sensible metric.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!