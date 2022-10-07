The reading

The US NFP data will be released at 13:30 BST, and the forecast for the number is 265K, while the previous number came in at 315K. The US unemployment rate is also expected to print the same reading as the previous month which was 3.7%. As for the Average Hourly Earnings m/m, the data is also expected to print the same reading as the previous one of 0.3%.

The market playbook

Now the important part and how this is going to impact the markets. The US ADP number, which came in on Wednesday this week, has set a positive tone for the US NFP data as the US ADP number came in better than the forecast, and indicated that the US labour market is still holding up well despite some concerns about a potential recession.

The range of US NFP estimates for today’s number is wide, and it is expected to be anywhere between the 150K to the 300K mark. But we think the most important number is 370K. Meanwhile, anything lower than 100K could throw the stock market out of balance as well as the Fed. That’s because if the number comes out below the 100K reading, market players will begin to question the current aggressive stance from the Fed.

We can remind ourselves that the Fed has been increasing the interest rate aggressively this year, and there is no doubt that the Fed wants to carry on with their monetary policy by front-loading it, and this means that in the coming meeting, we could expect the Fed to raise the interest rate by pretty much the same amount.

Nonetheless, a soft number will make the Fed question its current monetary policy as the Fed may not want to tighten the monetary policy while economic conditions are deteriorating.

On the flip side, if we see a number that comes better than the market expectations, the Fed will feel comfortable with its monetary policy. They are likely to adopt a more hawkish monetary stance, and an interest rate hike of more than 50 basis points may become likely again. Several Fed members have already indicated that they are less concerned about tipping the US economy into a recession as the priority is to control inflation. This has made many traders wonder if the Fed is on a path which could lead them to another terrible policy mistake.