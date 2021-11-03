Outlook: Today could be a total nightmare or a dud. First up is the ADP forecast of private-sector jobs, then the final Oct services and composite PMIs. We also get factory orders and durables. The usual oil inventories come next and all this by 10 am. Then we get to twiddle our thumbs until the Fed announces a decision at 2 pm.

The potential for disorder arises from two sources that should be closely related but are weirdly divergent. The first is inflation expectations. The Fed will almost certainly have to drop the word “transitory” and sound more realistic about the two sources of inflation–"natural” demand outstripping supply and supply bottlenecks that are going to last for quite some more time. This is not to say the Fed can or will forecast the end of the supply problems, just that it must admit they are driving authentic and persistent price rises. This part is not too hard.

A lot harder is addressing the developing market consensus that the taper will end by June and maybe before June, with some forecasting the first hike then–in June 2022–or maybe July (Goldman Sachs). As we showed yesterday, the market sees two or three hikes next year. So far Fed chief Powell has pushed back on this idea, emphasizing that tapering is not hiking, but today he has to refute the rate hike consensus and in a credible way.

Specifically, he has to say that the first hike already priced in for June or July is not a done deal and the market is ahead of itself. In other words, the market is wrong. The Fed hardly ever comes right out and says such a thing. The last time was Bernanke and the taper tantrum in 2013. The difference between then and now, according to the Fed, is “the announcement in 2021 was in line with market expectations and the announcement in 2013 came earlier than expected.”

Well, maybe. But if the Fed wants to retain control of the narrative, it has to refute the wild and woolly three-hike story being built. Somehow.

But we continue to be puzzled by inflation expectations not matching up to inflation forecasts, and inflation expectations not lining up with rate hike expectations. The St. Louis Fed 5-year breakeven is 2.96% and the 5 year-5 year forward is 2.34%. The actual inflation rate for September was 5.4% and the October number, due Nov 11, is probably little changed and perhaps higher. So what does this mean? Perhaps it means that the market has confidence the Fed can bring inflation down with rate hikes or inflation will come down all by itself as the supply chain problems get fixed–it shouldn’t take 5 years to fix ‘em, should it?

Bloomberg touches on this particular set of conditions but from the point of view of equity traders. The short end of the curve is rising, reflecting expected rate hikes, “and yet the stock market is sitting comfortably near all-time highs. Why aren’t stocks more freaked out by the sudden turn?”

BoA sees the day of reckoning as equities are “are forced to price in the increasingly unfavorable policy environment for a market addicted to central bank liquidity.” Morgan Stanley concurs. A Citigroup analyst, however, notes that “for all the talk about central banks raising rates (and thus the sharp moves at the short end of yield curves all around the world), markets aren’t actually pricing in a lot of tightening per se. This is of course where you get into semantics, but there’s an argument to be made that rate hikes aren’t necessarily tightening if they’re not actually keeping up with expected inflation.” Huh? This is hard to wrap your head around but stick with it because the analysis indicates that “while the market is pricing in hiking, it’s not actually pricing in tightening. Or to put it another way, it’s not pricing in the kind of move that would meaningfully slow down growth or inflation.”

Now we’re getting somewhere. As the Bloomberg article concludes, “then the bigger question is whether there’s some kind of disorderly rate cycle, where the Fed (and other central banks) really do start cranking up rate hikes to fight inflation in a way that doesn’t just peacefully correspond with expected inflation. That’s when things….could get a bit gnarly.”

In other words, the central banks are not actually “fighting inflation” yet. They are just feeding candy to the bond boys, but have to be careful to not let them eat the whole box. It’s okay from the Fed’s point of view to let them expect one hike next year, but not three.

And this brings us to the FX market, which is not responding to the three hikes scenario the way we would expect. The dollar is not rising enough to match that scenario. Does that mean the FX crowd is smarter than the money market and bond gangs? No, but it does suggest a tension between the two markets. Now we have to wonder if the feedback loop goes both ways.

Some of the tension is going to get tested today with the ADP numbers and then on Friday with payrolls. One big fat justification of the Fed taper is that the employment situation is a substantial recovery. But this is just not so.

Jobs lost to the pandemic numbered 22 million and up to now, only about 70% or 15 million have been recovered. This is faster than other recoveries–see the chart in the Keeper Chart section–but it’s hardly “full recovery” and the mismatch between jobs openings and job seekers is vast. Jolts are reported with quite a lag but the latest shows 10-11 million openings while payrolls are a wimpy gain of a lousy 194,000 in September (when 500,000 had been forecast). Trading Economics points out “Nonfarm employment has increased by 17.4 million since a recent trough in April 2020 but is down by 5.0 million, or 3.3 percent, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.”

In other words, we have a serious labor problem in the US and while things like the skills mismatch are not under the Fed’s purview, to pretend they don’t exist is to damage the Fed’s reputation. Now consider what, if anything, tapering and rate hikes have to do with jobs. If near-zero interest rates were supposed to boost hiring, they failed. It was the waxing and waning pandemic that drove jobs available, and jobs are taken, with nothing or nearly nothing to do with interest costs.

We see exactly the same thing with the supply-side issues. Interest rates have nothing or nearly nothing to do with microchip shortages or China closing ports or overwhelmed ports and warehouses. A rise in rates might discourage one shipper/warehouser out on the far margin to draw in his horns, but on the whole, the Fed’s conduct will have no effect on the supply problems. If supply issues were to get resolved quickly, like two months, inflationary pressures would vanish and the Fed would have egg on its face, hence the insistence that tapering doesn’t necessarily lead to hikes.

In other words, the Fed is irrelevant to real economic issues. The Fed might become relevant if and when inflation persists another year due to supply issues, but otherwise, the Fed can’t goose employment or fix inflation. At a guess, the Fed knows this perfectly well and is putting on a brave face because after all, the great hoi-polloi complain about the State but secretly like to think somebody is in charge and in control.

Bottom line, this puts a big dent in our cheery forecast of a strong dollar.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

