This week, a mixture of economic releases is scheduled in the CEE region, dominated by price developments and GDP data. On Monday, Slovakia will release producer price inflation (PPI), where we expect a drop of more than 10 percentage points while Slovenia will retail sales growth for January. Tuesday will be the most release-heavy day of the week, with Poland, Serbia and Croatia publishing their (detailed) GDP figures and Slovenia and Czechia focusing on prices (CPI and PPI respectively). Serbia will also release data on January’s performance of retail and industry sectors. However, the highlight of Tuesday will be the decision of the Hungarian central bank, where we expect no change in the key rate and a push of a possible change until March. Towards the second half of the week, Hungary and Romania will follow with their PPI numbers. To wrap up the week, on Thursday and Friday, we get more detailed GDP data from Hungary and Czechia. Finally, after markets close on Friday, Moody’s will access Hungary’s rating and outlook and in light of recent rating decision (negative outlook from Fitch and downgrade from S&P) we do not await any good news.

FX market developments

The CEE currencies have strengthened throughout the week against the euro. While the Czech koruna appreciated only marginally, the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty gained almost one percent, with the EURHUF at 380 and EURPLN at 4.72. This week, the Hungarian central bank meeting will be the most important event locally. Rates should remain unchanged, as should the temporary and targeted measures. The central bank is likely to continue sending hawkish messages, as they would like to see more improvement in risk assessment and inflation developments. We believe that the March rate setting meeting (conditional on supportive market and inflation development) will provide some room for the central bank to carry out normalization steps via approaching or merging the one-day depo rate and the policy rate. The other important event from the market perspective will be rating assessment of Hungary by Moody’s. It is highly likely that at least outlook will be changed to negative. However, after S&P downgrade the other week, we do not rule out such scenario in case of Moody’s as well.

Bond market developments

The CEE bond market showed a mixed performance throughout the week. Long-term yields moved up slightly in Croatia, Czechia, Poland and Slovakia, while they declined in Hungary and Romania. Last week, Romania enjoyed very strong demand at the auctions of 2026 and 2032 papers, ending up placing twice as high an amount as initially planned. In Hungary, on the other hand, we see the demand for government papers weakening in light of central bank placements. Last week, the Hungarian National Bank accepted HUF 1.39trn in offers for its discount bills, the highest amount since it began to hold the weekly tenders. Finally, Croatia is in the process of accepting offers for its first-ever retail bond (the coupon is expected to exceed 3%) and demand has proven to be strong so far. Part of the issue will be offered to institutional investors as well. This week, Romania will sell 2025 bonds, while the Czech and Hungarian governments plan to offer bills.

