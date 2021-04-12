US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 92.225.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 59.52.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 156.22.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 34 ticks Lower and trading at 4111.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1739.00. Gold is 58 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower at the present time. Currently, Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges trading Higher and the other half Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation. The USD was Up+ but the Bonds were Down-. The markets migrated to the Upside for the third day in a row. The Dow closed 297 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Ordinarily, the Producer Price Index going Higher is not generally considered positive for the markets as it can indicate an inflationary situation. However, the PPI has been low for years now and I think economists thought it was high time for a little inflation. The Federal Reserve has targeted an annual inflation rate of 2%, Friday's came in at 1% for PPI and 0.7% for Core PPI. Still below expectation and not enough to sound any alarms. Today we have the 10 year Bond auction starting at 1 PM EST and at 2 PM the Federal Budget Balance.
