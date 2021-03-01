Not all that long ago, I praised warren buffet for his annual letters during reporting season. I discussed why these letters give us as investors more insight into the hearts, minds, and sometimes the face of the company. I said that Warren Buffet's annual letters were one of the gold standards, having been an avid reader of Berkshire Hathaway performance for more than a decade, perhaps I was a little overzealous in my praise.
Warren Buffets most recent letter, which has been penned over 15 pages, gave no further advice or insight. In the entirety of the letter, he mentions the pandemic exactly once. Considering the past year of events, you would think an annual letter would cover the pandemic in a touch more detail across the 15 pages. He avoided discussion on politics, civil unrest, the election, or even deal-making, something Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway are renowned for.
Despite some of the last year's controversies, it is worth noting that even in the midst of the pandemic, Berkshire Hathaway did still churn a profit, posting close to a 14% gain on operational earnings year over year for the fourth quarter. The growth can be attributed to the once anti-tech Buffet's holdings in Apple, where his 31.1-Billion-dollar stake from 2016 is undoubtedly now a part of the top 3. Apple now sits right alongside some of his insurance company investments and the railroad projects that he spent more than a decade building.
While I am disappointed by Warren Buffets letter hoping for a little bit more than what has been said, it does fit into his character from the last year. He has been reticent, weighing his words more carefully as if he does not want to upset the apple cart. His avoidance of particularly harrowing subjects has been on the retreat for more than a few years, with less and less of his opinion being seen.
When you are considered one of the best investors of the century, held in the absolute highest regard, whose business has been impacted by the pandemic, politics, social changes, and inflation matters of the last year, your opinion is needed. Whether Buffet wants to avoid making a political statement or is omitting his views due to economic concerns and how investors could perceive his thoughts are another matter altogether, but when we pause to consider which of these it is, it's concerning.
While I have praised Buffet on his letters in the past, I certainly won't on this one. When the words left unsaid tell you more than the words on the page, there is a problem. It is not confidence-inspiring, trend telling, or transparent enough, and this generates worry in investors, particularly those who have money parked within your firm.
If you are a CEO or even Warren Buffet reading this, know that we expect more than just a regurgitated earnings report from you as investors in your companies.
