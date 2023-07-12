Share:

Outlook: In addition to the CPI, Beige Book, and the Bank of Canada decision, we get remarks from regional Feds (Richmond Barkin, Atlanta Bostic, Minneapolis Kashkari and Cleveland Mester).

CPI is expected to dip to 3.1% and the core to dip to 5%, the lowest since Nov 2021. Despite that 5% a far cry from the target and not even in the same game, which is the PCE, sentiment has turned to a belief that inflation is licked, as demonstrated by falling yields and the rising equity markets. The Bloomberg median forecasts come to a rate of 3.6% annualized and core, 4.8%. Remember that annualization in not the same thing as year-over-year and it’s ridiculously easy to do it wrong.

Bloomberg offers “Both headline and core indexes will post a 0.2% advance in June, marking the smallest rise in core prices since 2021, Bloomberg Economics predicts. For the Federal Reserve, ‘soft inflation data could sow doubt about the need to hike again,’ Bloomberg economists Anna Wong and Jonathan Church wrote. The Fed will go on an ‘extended pause’ starting next month, they added.”

We can pick this apart all too easily. For one thing the headline of a “pivotal” release is wrong. The important inflation data is not the CPI, but rather the PCE deflator, and we already have that. Besides, is “pivotal” even good English?

Second, on what planet is 5% core inflation “soft,” or even 4.8%? And is one data point, even from a different universe, enough to describe the state of the data from “contracting” to “soft”? We say bah to this story. That’s not to say it isn’t right. But if it’s right, it’s right for entirely different reasons and a different reasoning process at the Fed.

It may be oversimplification, but the popular narrative is that the yen is strong because the new BoJ chief simply must alter policy and PDQ. The next BoJ meeting is July 28, two days after the FOMC. The pound, similarly, got a hefty tailwind on talk of rates reaching as high as 6%, and yesterday, a mention of 7%.

As long as we are criticizing fairy stories, the BoJ story lacks credibility and could be just the FX market running away with itself. Yes, the BoJ will change policy at some point but clues that it’s coming this time are weak and speculative. As for the UK, there the credibility index is a little higher and the BoE seems happy enough to have gained credibility, but if any central bank is going to retreat in the face of recession, it’s this one. Or so history would say.

Hardly anyone notes that we should all be giving thanks to the oil fairies for keeping prices relatively tame for so long. If oil were behaving as it has in the past, we’d have Brent toying with $100. But US output, some fresh supply from the likes of Iran and even Venezuela, the weird Russian situation that removed China and India from the global market to some extent, and repetitions of global recession stories have all conspired to keep the price of oil well contained. So well contained that the Saudis are talking about another cut on top of the one that hasn’t even started yet (due in August).

And as Authers noted yesterday, “The biggest problem afflicting the US depends on whom you ask. In financial circles, it’s undoubtedly the surging prices of goods and services.” But multiple regional Feds have said repeatedly we still need more hikes.

Besides, every central bank and not just the Fed is extremely leery of “stop and go” policy that caused so much distress and distrust in years past. A drop in inflation has been nice but not sufficient for 2% to be visible on the horizon. Pimco thinks maybe by early 2024. Bottom line—core inflation is devilishly sticky. The point: look at the rate of change. It has stalled. To deduce a prolonged policy pause after the July hike is pure guesswork and wishful thinking.

Forecast: The market will likely get what it expects from US CPI today, and then we are vulnerable to “sell the rumor, buy the fact.” In any case, we are hardly alone in naming the current narrative wishful thinking. Later in the day the pundits may well be pointing to the PCE version and noting that core is sticky. Alternatively, the data disappoints on the upside and this whole sell-dollars fairy tale collapses. This is not a good time to be trading the data—there is a real danger of a push-back.

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time the dollar droops.

