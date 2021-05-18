New York's overnight session has not given Asia much to sink its teeth into today. The US Dollar eased ever so slightly, bond yields rose ever so slightly, and equities fell ever so slightly, albeit they recovered from an intra-day sell-off. Only the commodity and precious metal space showed signs of life, with gold and oil powering higher once again and clearly the favoured destination for the fast money herd overnight.

It was a slow news night on the macro-economic front, with a thin data calendar. Part of the reason for the cautious finish by Wall Street could have been remarks from Fed FOMC member Robert Kaplan, who raised the possibility of tapering and rate hikes in 2022. That is consistent with his viewpoint in recent times, and as such, it wasn't a surprise, but it was a slow news day. Thursday morning's FOMC Minutes release could spark some taper-tantrum volatility if it reveals other members are becoming more aligned with Mr Kaplan.

Given how skittish markets are at the moment, with fast-money flows dominating day-to-day price action, tonight’s US Housing Starts, and Building Permits for April will present the next market inflexion point. In these sorts of markets, the outcome will be binary. Higher numbers equal sell equities and bonds, buy dollars, and lower numbers equal buy equities and bond, sell dollars. Commodities will probably rally regardless, if the overnight price action is anything to go by; such is the way of the world.

Covid-19 in Asia continues to weigh on sentiment locally but seems to be noticeably less so looking at Asian equity markets this morning. The street remains myopically focused on the US and Europe recovery, with record German daily vaccinations underpinning the Euro and equities in the region. China remains the primary variable as, like the rest of Asia, vaccinations have been slow. Only a surge in locally transmitted virus cases across multiple locations can probably upset the narrative.

One variable that is keeping the late bull market buy everything army honest is inflation. Frankly, I am still wavering on whether inflation is transition or sticky. Once the rest of the world catches up the US/UK/Europe vaccination axis and the ensuing kneejerk consumption hump passes, much of the supply chain stress will pass quickly. We have seen peak globalisation, and all that Covid-19 stimulus will need to be paid for. Additionally, the world was actually slowing down before Covid-19, but we just don't know enough to assess whether a post-pandemic return to the mean will occur. Over the next six months, though, it is hard to say anything else, but the only way is up.

One place inflation probably won't be coming from is Japan. Virus restrictions weighed on private consumption, and Q1 GDP fell by -1.40%. That situation will deepen with the virus states of emergency in Q2. Nevertheless, the fall was as expected. After a few sessions under the cosh, Japanese investors have decided no news is good news and are piling into stocks with vigour today, a pattern being repeated across Asia.

The global calendar has a tier-3 comatose look about it today until the US Housing Starts, leaving markets at the tender mercy of the intra-day tail chasers and news headline risk. EU 2nd estimate (how long does this take?!) GDP for Q1 will be of passing interest. Still, frankly, it is already old news as financial markets are only interested in the pace of the vaccination-led recovery.

Asian equity investors get bored with selling

US markets gave Asia no lead overnight, with US equities falling intra-day before recovering to finish slightly lower. The S&P 500 finished down 0.16%, the Nasdaq fell 0.38%, and the Dow Jones eased by 0.25%. In Asian trading, the futures on all three indices have quickly erased those small losses.

The rise in the US index futures has greenlighted the fast money in Asia to hit the buy button today. Nothing has materially changed overnight, but with the Covid-19 nerves steadied from yesterday, regional fast-money investors look bored with selling and have reversed course today.

Nowhere is that more evident than in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 has leapt by 2.10%. The fast-money gnomes have been equally busy elsewhere, with the Kospi rising by 1.15% and Hong Kong by 1.25%. China remains a modicum of calm by contrast. Having outperformed yesterday and over the last week, thanks, I suspect, to the national team being on the bid, the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 are 0.25% lower this morning.

Singapore has jumped by 1.30%, with bargain hunters out in force after a torrid week. Taiwan is the star of the show, though, with local markets having been crushed by the Covid-19 outbreak in the sessions previously. In scenes reminiscent of queues waiting outside a department store for a Black Friday sale, the Taiex has leapt 4.05% higher this morning. Bangkok is 1.0% higher, while Kuala Lumpur is flat, and Jakarta is 0.35% lower. Australia's ASX 200 and All Ordinaries have climbed by 0.45%.

Asia's performance should set up Europe for a positive start later today. With the worst performers in Asia being the best ones by a country mile today, the lesson here is that an ocean of money still waits on the side-lines to buy equities on material pullbacks, Covid-19 be damned.

The US Dollar beats a modest retreat

The pace of the US Dollar reversal after last week's mid-week inflation scare slowed overnight, with the greenback finishing modestly lower. The dollar index fell 0.12% to 90.20 and has eased another 0.10% to 90.10 this morning, as Asian markets race to discount viral fallouts regionally. That leaves the index just above support at 90.00 with a daily close under that level, signalling further losses to 89.50.

EUR/USD has risen 0.13% to 1.4166 this morning, having tested its rising support line at 1.2045, also its 100-day moving average, perfectly, just last week. Resistance at 1.2180 is close by, and a move higher will signal more gains to 1.2250 initially. Similarly, GBP/USD exploded higher after breaking strong resistance at 1.4000 last Monday. It then retraced mid-week to 1.4000 almost exactly before resuming its rally to 1.4170 as of this morning. It is now set to test 1.4240 on its way to 1.4400. Technical analysis nirvana doesn't occur as poetically as the moves in EUR/USD and GBP/USD over the past week, and in such circumstances, one must respect the underlying signals. The vaccination reopening premium has returned for now.

USD/JPY continues to mark time above 109.00 with the US/Japan yield differential offsetting general US Dollar bearishness. The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars have recouped some recent losses, leaving them mid-range while the Canadian Dollar commodity rally has restarted in earnest. USD/CAD is testing support at 1.2050 this morning, and with commodity prices still pumping up the volume, further Canadian Dollar gains seem inevitable now. Given Canada's dire Covid-19 situation domestically, the outperformance of the CAD provides an interesting window on where financial markets real loyalties lie. If Covid isn't in the US, Europe or China, they're not interested.

The Korean Won has rallied 0.50% today and has recovered much of yesterday’s early losses versus the greenback, another indicative signal. Asian currencies across the region are modestly higher today after a firmer CNY fixing, with most of the action in currency markets focused on the DM space.

Oil grinds higher

Oil prices ground higher overnight as black gold continued to benefit from recovery sentiment in the US/Europe/China axis. Brent crude rose 1.05% to $69.45 a barrel, advancing to $69.60 a barrel in Asia. WTI rose 1.25% to $66.30 a barrel, adding another 15 cents to $66.45 a barrel in Asia.

Brent crude is now within shouting distance of significant resistance at $70.00 a barrel. A rise through $70.00 should trigger more systematic buying and see it advance to $71.50 a barrel quite quickly. Support lies at $68.25 and $67.75 a barrel.

WTI remains comfortably within its bullish channel and has resistance just above at $66.60 a barrel. That will set up a larger rally, potentially reaching near the channel's top at $68.00 a barrel. Support is at $65.00 and then the bottom of the channel at $ 64.00 a barrel.

Gold's outperformance continues

Gold had another impressive session overnight, rising 1.30% to $1867.00 an ounce. In Asia, it has advanced slightly, rising to $1868.00 an ounce. The trigger for the renewed gold buying appears to be its rise through its 200-DMA at $1848.00 yesterday. That seems to have triggered systemic and fast-money buying.

However, the pace of the gold rally appears to be outpacing fundamentals right now, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered overbought territory. That is a warning sign that gold is vulnerable to a short-term pullback, even if its overall fundamentals have not changed.

Gold has resistance just above at $1875.00 an ounce, followed by $1920.00 an ounce, although I do not doubt that more fast money will enter the fray if $1900.00 capitulates. Gold's nearest support is yesterday’s breakout region at $1845.00 an ounce, where the 200-DMA also loiters this morning. That is followed by $1820.00 an ounce.

Although gold looks set for higher honours, a safer strategy might be to buy on dips rather than chasing it higher at these overbought levels in the short term.