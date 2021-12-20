FX market developments
With economic recovery well underway and inflation likely not as transitory as earlier anticipated, major central banks accelerated the pace of policy normalization. While the Fed and the ECB announced the tapering of their asset purchases programs, the Bank of England surprised the markets, as it raised the key rate by 15bp to 0.25%. The Hungarian central bank also delivered further tightening of monetary conditions, as it raised the key rate and the one-week deposit rate by 30bp to 2.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Moreover, the MNB shifted its interest rate corridor such that the ON deposit rate matches the key rate and the ON lending rate stands at 4.4%. The MNB will also cease its asset purchases program immediately. Despite an aggressive tightening campaign by the MNB, the forint remains weak, as it is holding at around 368 vs. the EUR. We think that the MNB will continue to raise the effective rate aggressively, as the foreign exchange rate remains their key concern. As we are heading toward the holiday season, this week should be relatively calm on the CEE FX market, with the Czech National Bank rate-setting meeting being the highlight. We expect the CNB to deliver another bold move and increase the key rate by 75bp to 3.5% as inflation remains elevated and the koruna continues to underperform. If the CNB disappoints the markets, the koruna could slightly depreciate. Elsewhere, the National Bank of Romania holds a tight grip on the exchange rate, as the leu remains anchored at 4.95 vs. the EUR.
Bond market developments
The Czech government bond yield curve shifted up 30-50bp w/w ahead of the last MPC meeting held by CNB this year. We see a +75bp hike as the most likely outcome of Wednesday’s meeting, given the surge of core inflation to 7.8% in November. On the other hand, ROMGBs rallied, on lower than expected inflation readings for November, with 10Y yields falling to 5% (-30bp w/w) last week. The mid part of the HGBs yield moved up about 25bp y/y last week. The yield increase was rather benign, especially at the long end, considering the announced immediate full-stop of the government bond purchase program by the MNB. This does not mean that the central bank will not buy HGBs on the occasion of higher market volatility, but it is not going to buy any targeted volumes. The reaction was also contained by the announcement of the issuance plan of the AKK for 2022, which aims for more diversification of funding. The AKK explicitly mentioned the intention to issue USD 2bn worth of Eurobonds, placing a new 10Y forint-denominated green bond on top of the existing 30Y green bond and recently issued 3Y yuan-denominated green bond. An additional EUR 2bn is targeted to be borrowed from international lenders such as EIB. The AKK has raised the upper limit for the share of FX debt to 25%, from 20%, in order to accommodate higher foreign borrowing.
