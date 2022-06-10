In this week’s Live from the Vault, financial advisor and former ‘Wall Street whiz kid’, Peter Grandich presents Andrew Maguire with his case for the impending collapse of the US dollar.
With the dollar’s days seemingly numbered, the two old friends contemplate the value of gold as a means of wealth preservation and capital appreciation.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0600 on hot US inflation data
EUR/USD has continued to push lower and touched its lowest level in three weeks near 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI climbed to 8.6% in May, surpassing the market expectation of 8.3%, and allowed the dollar to continue to gather strength.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2400 after US CPI data
GBP/USD has extended its slide in the early American session and declined below 1.2400. The greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the back of the May inflation data, which revealed that the annual CPI rose to 8.6% from 8.3%.
Gold renews multi-week lows below $1,830
Gold touched its weakest level since May 19 below $1,830 on Friday after the US data showed that the Consumer Price Index surprisingly rose in May. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to push higher on the inflation report, further weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!