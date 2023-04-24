FX volatility levels remain at the lower end of ranges as investors increasingly price a Fed pause this summer. But US debt ceiling fears are on the rise and US-China tension is showing no signs of easing.
USD: Debt ceiling fears are ticking higher
What does this all mean for FX? The challenging investment environment makes it hard to market a 'sell dollar, buy everything' thesis. Even though I think US data will slow and that the Fed will ease, that story of a benign dollar decline may not emerge until the second half. Instead, I think investors will increasingly favour defensive positions in the Japanese yen and Swiss franc - at least on the crosses if not against the dollar. So far example a cross rate like AUD/JPY could be heading back to the 86/87 lows over the coming months.
For the DXY itself, I think USD/JPY could drag it lower and feel it is far too early to buy the dollar on any kind of flight-to-quality trade. A dollar rally might only be the final chapter in a debt ceiling crisis should US money markets seize up. Before that, I see downside pressure building on USD/JPY again and favour it moving towards the lower end of its new 130-135 range.
GBP: Softer March retail sales should not deter a 25bp rate hike
UK March retail sales were a little softer than expected last Friday morning. James Smith, ING's UK economist thinks that these figures are volatile month-to-month. In volume terms, sales have essentially begun to flat-line since late last year and with the real wage story set to improve over coming months and confidence up in the latest figures, the worst is probably behind us for UK retail. However, the Bank of England is far more interested in inflation and this week's sticky readings point to a 25bp hike on 11 May.
CHF: A good defensive play
EUR/CHF seems to be consistently pressing the lower bounds of recent trading ranges at 0.9800. The defensive global environment is probably playing a role here. Less transparent is what the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse means for EUR/CHF. I tend to think it means de-leveraging and demand for the Swiss franc. At the same time, the Swiss National Bank is still threatening more rate hikes - suggesting they are still keen for some nominal Swiss franc appreciation. The bias for EUR/CHF looks lower, but the SNB will likely continue to manage this actively - suggesting a decline to the March lows near 0.9700 will be gradual.
EUR: Focus on the PMIs
EUR/USD is holding well in the 1.09-1.10 range as investors debate the future extent of European Central Bank tightening. Last week we saw the flash April PMI releases for the eurozone, Germany and France. The divergence between stronger services and still weak manufacturing is expected to continue - unless China's reopening has provided some surprises in terms of manufacturing confidence. As above, I do not think the environment is right for the kind of benign EUR/USD rally we occasionally see in FX markets. Instead, it looks as though EUR/USD needs to spend some more time in the 1.09-1.10 region.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1000 amid a quiet start to a Big week
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 in early Europe this Monday. The pair is weighed down by a minor uptick in the US Dollar amid a cautious market mood. All eyes are on critical EZ and US data later this week.
GBP/USD turns subdued below 1.2450 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the early European morning. Cable has faced some selling pressure as the US Dollar is showing some signs of recovery amid a risk-averse market environment. UK Sunak's speech in focus.
Gold struggles below $1,980 level amid modest US Dollar strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the $1.970 region and comes under some selling pressure on the first day of the new week. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,977 area during the Asian session.
Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week
Bitcoin barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower. t, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.
Week ahead — Spotlight on BoJ’s Ueda as first meeting looms
The Bank of Japan will hold its first policy meeting under the stewardship of Kazuo Ueda next week, although it’s looking unlikely that he will kick things off with a bang. The focus may therefore quickly shift to GDP numbers out of the United States and Eurozone.