Did you see what’s happening with Gold today?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals we’ll take a look at the NASDAQ (US100), the FTSE 100 (UK100), Brent Crude (UKOil), and Gold (XAUUSD).
Yesterday we promised to look at Gold again and, incredibly, it lost all the gains it made Monday.
Price action is telling us that we are in a ranging market and, at $1830, we are at a key level which was the neckline of this Double Bottom and a level of support from last month.
Why did the price of gold fall like this?
Basically, Bond Yields retreated which always affects the price of gold, and if you are trading Gold, be careful with tomorrow’s FOMC press conference.
Price action on Brent Crude has been creeping higher after it broke out of this consolidation pattern.
What we see now is a Rising Wedge which is usually a bearish pattern.
However, we would like to see some bearish response from the Stochastic Oscillator and to see the MACD Signal Line passing out of the histogram before considering a short position.
Yesterday we looked at the NASDAQ and how it opened the week with a gap to the downside.
We see price action creeping higher and we hope to fill that gap within a couple of days and the Stochastic Oscillator has moved out of oversold territory.
Most indices looked like this but we see the FTSE 100 at this key level of support, trying to move higher, and the Stochastic Oscillator trying to move from oversold.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
