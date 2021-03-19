The rise in US yields is feeding volatility into global markets, as the Fed’s willingness to ignore overshoots in inflation has helped drive the yields higher. The volatility has pushed equities lower and led to a risk off USD bid, but we are now looking for the move in US yields to slow and stabilise, which will allow risk sentiment to recover.

From the central bank updates yesterday, we had three unchanged and one surprise.

The BoJ rate was unchanged at -0.1%, however they widened the band they will allow interest rates to move around target. They also removed explicit guidance to buy ETFs at an annual rate of $55trn which will give them room to remove market stimulus.

BoE was unchanged but the statement was upbeat about the economy with “upside” risks mentioned several times. Norges bank also unchanged but the rate path was updated to suggest a hike in December vs previous rejections for rates on hold until March 2022.

Turkey’s Central Bank lifted rates more than expected to 19% from 17%. The market was only expecting a 100bps hike to 18%.

US The FOMC has provided a great back drop for risk sentiment by showing willingness to keep rates low as the US economy recovers. It does feel it is too soon for the market to be panicking about higher US inflation as the last US core inflation print in the US was just 1.3% so unlikely that runaway inflation will force the US to hike rates sooner than projected.

However, we do expect ongoing bouts of risk aversion to provide buying opportunities in risk assets which gives opportunities to be long growth currencies against the funders – EUR, CHF and JPY.

US oil stockpiles swelled to their highest this year. This along with broader risk off sentiment took oil off 10% overnight.

Australia Retail Sales were weak overnight at -1.1% vs +0.6% expected. This comes after strong employment numbers out of Australia yesterday.

Our overview and outlook of the key trading pairs and indices is as follows

EURUSD – EURUSD held above the 1.19 critical support despite rising US 10-year yields above 1.75% yesterday. Today, Treasury yields lost momentum and pulled back from recent highs adding pressure to the US dollar, which is bullish for the Euro, and a sustained move above the 1.1950/60 resistance area to trigger acceleration to the upside with 1.1985 as first possible near-term target.

GBPUSD – The pound extends gains above 1.3950 amid broad US Dollar weakness and a pullback in US bond yields from recent highs. Moreover, traders shrugged off concerns over vaccine supply cuts in the UK and renewed Sino-US geopolitical tensions. Buying dips will remain our strategy for now targeting 1.40, as long as the Cable holds above the 200-period moving average.

USDJPY – The Japanese Yen is slightly stronger this morning following the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. The BoJ decided on maintaining negative interest rate while slightly tweaking its monetary easing program to try and boost inflation. Technically speaking, the ¥109.20/25 area has offered a strong resistance attracting more and more sellers and adding pressure to the USDJPY prompting a slide below the 200-period moving average with the ¥108.40 support level as next downside target.

FTSE 100 – The FTSE 100 index dropped below the 200-period moving average yesterday, hitting our support and target at 6750, despite the Bank of England vowing to keep liquidity plentiful while shrugging off inflation concerns. Looking ahead, stocks in London are seen opening lower this morning, tracking Asian equities lower as US bond yields keep rising and oil prices plunged to 5-week lows. A move below the 6700-support level would attract more sellers with the 6670/50 area as first downside target.

DOW JONES – The Dow Jones Industrial was initially doing great in early trade yesterday, reaching records near 33250 before reversing lower as jobless claims unexpectedly jumped to a one-month high. Moreover, rising yields above 1.7% for the first time in 14-months triggered a selloff in tech stocks, with energy stocks also tumbling after crude oil dropped 9% in what seems to be panic selling as coronavirus outbreaks spiral out of control again in some countries. Technically, on the minor trend, the Dow is below its 50-period moving average, with a breach of the 32890 support to trigger an acceleration to the downside with 32610 or the 200-period moving average as next key important support level.

DAX 30 – Germany's DAX was the standout performer among European stock indices yesterday, surging to record highs, hitting our resistance level at 14800 intraday, before stalling and reversing lower, as investors monitor bond yield and fresh new lockdowns across Europe that prompted panic selling on oil markets. Technically speaking however, the main trend is still up on the DAX index, with 14600 as support where buyers are likely to come in on a test of this area. A sustained move over 14800 will trigger a potential surge into the minor 50% level at 14950 as upside target.

GOLD – US10Y yields topped 14-month highs, touching the 1.75% handle as inflation fears took a back seat and the greenback gained ground, pushing the yellow metal lower towards our support targets at 1730 and 1718. Technically, the uptrend set in motion on March 8th continues to be respected, further supported by the 20, 50, and 200 period SMA with an hourly close above $1740 resistance to favour further upside with $1754 as next target.

USOIL – WTI Crude Oil shed more than 9% during yesterday’s trade, paving the way for a retreat in US treasury yields. Moreover, renewed lockdown fears with Paris and 15 other European regions back under lockdown for a month added pressure to the black gold with critical $60 to direct today’s session. A sustained move above $60 will favour a retest of $61, while failure to hold above $60 will have oil prices retest yesterday's lows around $58.