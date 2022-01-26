Trading in the US equities remains hectic, unpredictable and full of surprises. The escalating tensions in the Ukrainian border, Biden threatening Putin with personal sanctions, IMF cutting the US and Chinese growth outlooks, combined to the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations are mostly responsible with the rising volatility and confusion among investors.
Yesterday, major US indices went from tears to laughter then back to tears, again. The S&P500 was trading almost 3% down when the dip buyers piled in to send the index into the positive territory. But gains remained short-lived, and the index closed the session 1.22% lower. Nasdaq swung up and down, as well, to end the session 2.28% down, but the Dow was almost flat, having lost just 0.19% to the close.
As such, seeking a dip has become a difficult exercise, and the strong corporate results have little impact on the market’s bad faith these days.
Time to chill for the Fed hawks
It’s probably soon time to chill for the Fed hawks, as the Fed hasn’t got anything to gain in sending out hawkish messages today: slaughtered equity markets won’t help them to get the inflation situation straight. On the contrary, a deep dive in the financial markets would only refrain the Fed from doing what it’s got to do and worsen inflation.
The hawkish fears include that the Fed could announce the end of the QE taper as soon as today, that it could hint at back-to-back rate hikes instead of one rate hike every quarter, that it could surprise with a 50bp point hike in March instead of a more likely 25bp raise, or it could even choose not to wait until March and hike the rates this week.
Yet, these hawkish expectations are certainly a bit far stretched; the Fed can’t trigger a financial crisis to fix the inflation problem. There is a greater chance we meet a confident, yet comforting Fed at today’s announcement. If the Fed wants to carry on with its hawkish plans, it needs to get the risk appetite under control.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, with eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300 as traders brace for the Fed’s verdict, following a two-day downtrend. The US dollar licks wounds alongside the Treasury yields amid a typical pre-Fed cautious market. ECB’s Lane dismissed concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3500 amid Brexit concerns, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, as the US dollar holds lower ground amid weaker yields. Concerns over Brexit and UK politics could cap the upside in the pound. Traders remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold: Key levels to watch, Fed in focus
Expectations of a hawkish Fed outcome are limiting the upside in gold price, although bulls draw support from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine geopolitical turmoil.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No surprises for a 25bps rate hike Premium
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market.