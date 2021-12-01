The recent omicron variant fears saw risk assets fall lower into the end of last week. The FTSE 100 took a sharp fall with around a -2.5% drop.
However, there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding the new variant and this could end up being a dip that is quickly bought. If it is check out once again this strong seasonal pattern in December for the FTSE 100.
Over the last 15 years, between Dec 01 and Dec 31, the FTSE 100 has risen 12 times out of 15. The average return has been 2.30%. The largest gain was in 2008 with an impressive +9.07% return and the largest loss was in 2018 with -4.73%.
Major Trade Risks: Any bad news on the new Omicron variant from South Africa could change this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
