Heading into the latest RBA meeting this week it made sense to be short the AUDNZD. There were three key reasons to expect AUD weakness against the NZD.
-
China’s growth is slowing and the AUD tends to rise and fall with China’s economic growth.
-
The key export commodities from Australia have seen lower prices. Iron ore, coal, and copper prices have all been tracking lower on global growth slowdown worries.
-
The veteran economist Saul Eslake sees the RBA abandoning the 50 bps rate hike going forward. He expects unemployment to rise and GDP to miss the RBA’s projections.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0000 ahead of ECB verdict, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0000, as the US dollar attempts a bounce, despite weaker Treasury yields. Investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB rate hike decision. Powell's speech is also eyed.
GBP/USD remains choppy around 1.1500, eyes on Truss, Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.1500, as investors await the energy relief measures due to be rolled out by the new UK PM Liz Truss. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid weaker yields, as all eyes remain on Powell's speech.
Gold aims to regain $1,730 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech
XAU/USD picks up bids to renew intraday high near $1,718 as the US dollar retreats ahead of the key events during Thursday. Gold extends the previous day’s rebound from the one-week low amid softer yields and a mixed risk profile.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
ECB Preview: Between Putin's rock and hard inflationary place, the deck is stacked against the euro Premium
The ECB is set to raise rates by 75 bps to battle rising prices. Investors will eye signals for October's move and comments on the energy crisis. A speech from Fed Powell during ECB Lagarde's presser could add to EUR/USD volatility.