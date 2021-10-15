The UK FTSE has been weighed down by both COVID and Brexit concerns over the last few years. This has meant that a large gap on the charts up to 7500 is still to be filled. You can think of this as the ‘COVID’ gap as this 7500 region was around the level that the FTSE was trading at before COVID. Will this level be filled before year-end now?
Over the last 21 years, the FTSE100 has risen 76.19% of the time between October 15 and December 30 with an average return of +2.43%. The largest gain was in 2020 with a 12.40% rise. The largest loss was in 2002 where it registered a -5.56% loss.
Major Trade Risks: Any breakdown in Brexit issues between the EU and the UK could hinder this outlook as could climbing COVID-19 cases in winter.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
