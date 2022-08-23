Jerome Powell is under pressure at the Jackson Hole Symposium this week. After the last Fed meeting, the Fed was perceived to have taken a ‘dovish pivot’ and that allowed the Nasdaq to move gradually higher. However, if Jerome Powell reaffirms a commitment to bring inflation down, despite slowing growth metrics, that can bring tech stocks sharply lower. Will Powell send a corrective message to markets and sink tech stocks?

The tech-dominated Nasdaq has a seasonally weaker period ahead that could assist any falls.

Major Trade Risks: The major risk is that Jerome Powell signals a more dovish approach from the Federal Reserve.

