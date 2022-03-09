The New Zealand dollar has seen a period of strength since the last RBNZ meeting. In that meeting the RBNZ board made an even more hawkish shift seeing the potential need for further interest rate hikes and raised the terminal rate to over 3.00%. This should keep the NZD supported over the medium term.
The Japanese Yen has three reasons for weakness at the moment. Low Japanese inflation is unlikely to worry the BoJ, high oil prices pressure the net energy importing Japanese economy, and the BoJ’s monetary policy is keeping 10-year yields pinned in the +0.25% and -0.25% band.
The NZDJPY pair has a strong seasonal pattern right now. Over the last 22 years, it has gained 16 times for an average 1.79% return. The largest gain was a huge 13.72% in 2009 and the biggest loss was -4.41% in 2017. Will the NZDJPY pair show strength again this year?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk here is that risk-off trading on geopolitical concerns over the Russian/Ukraine crisis results in further risk-off selling.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0950 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3150 amid improved sentiment
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3150, moving away from the YTD low. A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD while extending some support to the pair. Stagflation fears, Ukraine crisis should limit the USD correction and cap cable's upside.
Gold bulls have the upper hand amid Ukraine crisis, stagflation fears
The worsening situation in Ukraine, stagflation fears should limit any meaningful corrective slide. Softer USD/US bond yields should further lend some support to the dollar-denominated metal.
Bulls reenter the market ahead of US crypto bill
Bitcoin price shows strength as it undertakes a quick, impulsive move toward a long-standing barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are following suit and also undergoing bullish expansions.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many.