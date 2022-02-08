Short term fundamentals have been driving oil prices higher. There has been a sequence of low inventory reports since the start of the year, oil demand is expected to increase as COVID restrictions are expected to lift in more and more countries. There has been a number of reports highlighting that OPEC+ would probably struggle to increase production more from here even if they wanted to. All these factors are supporting oil in the near term. On top of this WTI has some strong seasonals. In the data below I have removed the 2020 data as it was an outlier and sole due to COVID.
In the last 21 years, US Oil has risen 15 times with an annualised return of 1129.34%. The largest gain has been over 25.30% and the largest loss was -7.36%.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk for this outlook is any major news that impacts the oil market. Also, notice that 5 and 10-year break even inflations are moving lower, which can drag oil prices in principle although they are not at the moment.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
