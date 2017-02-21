Time for a reversal on the AUDUSD?

Correction equality is not a very popular tool used by traders and we can clearly say that this is a mistake and they would do much better with than without it. On FXStreet we were analysing instruments using this approach few times, for example the USDCHF and AUDUSD. Today we will look again at the AUDUSD, which we mentioned on the 23th of January, when it was making 5th the same correction in a row. You know what? Today we will show You that it made 12th the came correction in a row but in the same time there is a chance that this is the last one.

Let us explain that again. Correction equality pattern that we take into the consideration in this case, means that the price is making around 70 pips downswings and then is heading back higher and higher. We do not focus on the style of this correction, if it is a flag or a wedge or any other. What counts here is the depth of the movement and for the last twelve times it was around 70 pips. Sometimes 75 pips, sometimes 68 pips but generally around 70 pips. What is more, few times we got an additional help from the trendline (blue) and horizontal supports, which can make those signals only stronger.

The latest development here is another correction equality pattern bouncing from the trendline. Bounce is not impressive as at maximum it gave only 40 pips. This creates a chance that this pattern will be finally over and we will be finally able to see a deeper correction here. Especially that we recently met the long-term 0.773 resistance (green), which can be a good reason to take bigger profits from the latest uptrend. So far, we do not have any bearish signals here but with every single tick higher, the chance for a reversal goes up. After twelve times you should be extra careful when applying this strategy one more time but the advantage of this approach is relatively low risk (tight stop loss) and a high reward so in other words - risk worth taking. Watch out on the trendline, if it will be broken, it will increase chances for a deeper reversal.

