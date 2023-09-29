Share:

Over the summer, the prevailing sentiment leaned toward a "soft landing" scenario, but as fall approached, the emphasis shifted to the potential challenges posed by robust U.S. growth.

Investors have adopted a defensive posture, preferring short rates, long inflation, flat equities and long oil. However, recent developments have altered the investment landscape. Oil prices and interest rates have risen, FX traders are sufficiently long US dollars, market expectations for inflation and neutral interest rates have adjusted significantly, and folks are no longer over their skis in equity market concentration risk.

As a result, there is less room for Alpha extraction current strategies.

A potential dip in U.S. growth in the fourth quarter could create a more balanced global growth environment, reducing the shine on U.S. outperformance and possibly leading to a Federal Reserve that remains on hold. This scenario might reverse some of the recent increases in U.S. rates. While this assessment may place significant importance on what could be a temporary, weak patch in U.S. growth, the market position is considerably defensive, making even minor shifts in the macroeconomic landscape relevant for investors as they navigate the remainder of the year.

The most prominent macroeconomic theme in the third quarter has been the strength of U.S. economic growth.

This robustness in U.S. growth starkly contrasts with the performance of other major economies. China experienced data disappointments until recently, while Europe has faced economic weakness throughout the quarter.

However, the market has viewed the impressive U.S. growth news as potentially "too much of a good thing." Instead of translating into increased cyclical optimism, it has led to higher yields and elevated oil prices since July. As a result, recent market shifts are interpreted mainly as a significant "policy shock," which the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) extended in its recent meeting.

As we focus on what lies ahead into year's end and the early months of 2024, our confidence in the overall health of the U.S. economy remains strong. Several factors that drove income growth in 2023, including job growth and real wage increases, are expected to continue into 2024, albeit at a slightly reduced pace.

However, the risk landscape is starting to shift due to several near-term challenges in the economic outlook and market pricing that reflect the strength of the U.S. economy. Factors such as the resumption of student loan repayments, ongoing UAW strikes, and the potential for a government shutdown will likely hurt growth in the coming months.

Additionally, the increase in interest rates across the yield curve and higher oil prices appear to be affecting housing activity and consumer spending data in September. This has led to a shift in average U.S. data surprises, which have turned more negative recently.

While the impact of higher oil prices and rising rates is a global phenomenon, negative factors like the often discussed “ potholes” ( student loan repayments, ongoing UAW strikes, and the potential for a government shutdown )are more specific to the U.S. economy. This could manifest as a weakness in domestic activity, consumer spending, housing, and services.

A potentially more robust global manufacturing cycle compared to services might contribute to a more balanced global growth picture in the fourth quarter. The implications for asset markets will depend on whether this balance is achieved through a slower U.S. economy or improvements in the rest of the world.