Market overview

Stagflation

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty continue to be in focus. That said, the lack of news and escalation on sanctions have meant that the war’s impact on financial markets has eased. Given the persistent nature of the decline in Russian energy supplies, energy prices remain elevated. Central banks remain challenged by persistent high inflation amid high demand from economic reopening and the 2020 stimulus while global production struggles to follow suit. This leaves central banks in a tough spot where their credibility relies on reducing near-term demand by tightening policy in order to avoid high inflation becoming entrenched. In addition, new headwinds have emerged in China as renewed covid outbreaks, elevated commodity prices and financial stress pose a risk to the Chinese recovery further fuelling the rising global recession risk.

Stronger USD and widened outcome space for commodity FX

Over the past month, broad central bank repricing, developments in the Ukraine war and commodity prices have been the key drivers in FX markets. While safe haven currencies CHF and USD have continued to benefit in times of escalation, higher commodity prices and rising global recession risk have been clear negatives for most G10 currencies namely broad EUR and JPY. With the combination of rising global recession risks and elevated commodity prices the outcome space for commodity currencies remains very wide as opposing forces are at play. SEK has seen support from a repricing of the Riksbank.

We keep our forecast on EUR/USD unchanged at 1.05 in 12M as we see policymakers increasingly committed to curtailing global inflation by tightening financial conditions despite global manufacturing slowing. We expect EUR/NOK to move higher in the near term on rising global recession risks but forecast a secular weakening trend amid the outlook for elevated inflation and commodity prices in the years ahead. With the outlook for Riksbank rate hikes, we expect EUR/SEK to move lower forecasting the cross at 10.10 in 6M. For GBP, we leave our forecast profile flat at 0.84 as we look for new trends in the cross. We continue to temporarily suspend RUB forecasting given the situation in Russia.

Near-term the biggest source of risk is developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. A key input to the majority of FX forecasts is our expectation of a stronger broad dollar amid a tightening of global financial conditions. Risks to this forecast include global inflation pressures fading fast, renewed focus on easing Chinese credit policy, a global capex uptick and/or renewed surge in global industry, which could underpin a new reflation leg higher.

