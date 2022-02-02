Market movers today

Today we get flash euro area HICP figures for January. We expect a decline to 4.7% from the 5.0% in December as the German VAT effect exits inflation. It does however look like New Year price adjustments counter the VAT effect somewhat. Several country figures, including the German, have already surprised on the upside.

In the US, we get the ADP jobs report; usually not a very good indicator for non-farm-payrolls but none the less it tends to move markets.

We will also keep an eye on the OPEC+ meeting and another increase in production.

Finally, Denmark will publish January's FX reserve data.

The 60 second overview

US: The most interesting takeaway from yesterday's ISM manufacturing release was the rebound in the prices paid component from 68.2 to 76.1, indicating that underlying price pressure is still high and that companies are still likely to, at least eventually, pass-through increasing costs to consumers (in line with what businesses are reporting in other surveys). The JOLTS survey showed a rise in job openings from an already high level.

Fed: More Fed members spoke yesterday. Among the highlights were views on quantitative tightening, which could start as early as Q2, likely would be significant and might even include outright selling of assets at some point.

New Zealand: Unemployment was 3.2% in Q4 - the lowest ever recorded. It follows the trend seen in other countries of very tight labour markets.

Equities: The equity rally continued yesterday with gains being broad based across regions, styles and sectors. One sector, utilities, going against the flow and for once we had the good old-fashioned negative correlation between bonds and equities back. Result being that strong performance was not led by tech and growth companies but instead value heavy banks and energy led the advances. Interesting to see how the optimism is playing into volatility with the VIX taking another big move lower yesterday. The last four sessions have sent VIX from 32 all the way down to 20. In the US Dow +0.8%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.8% and Russell 2000 +1.1%. The few Asian markets open this morning are also higher with Japanese stocks advancing almost 2%. Futures in Europe and US in green, led by tech on the back of some solid earnings reports after the cash close in US yesterday.

FI: The German Schatz broke above the ECB's deposit rate for the first time since 2016, reflecting the sell-off in recent days and the roll into the new BKO. Bear steepening in markets yesterday came on the back of long-end underperforming, which after a few days of underperformance the 5y point broadly tracked the 10y point. We believe that the market pricing has already come very far, both in the front end (2022) but also the central bank policy-sensitive 5y point. After the initial BTPs-Bund spread tightening on Monday, the spread is within 1bp from its Friday close level. With other peripheral spreads broadly unchanged since Friday, we believe that the re-widening of the BTPs-Bund spread is due to the underlying political situation still having the same underlying issues.

FX: Overview: EUR/USD moved closer to 1.13 yesterday amid improving risk and despite US data showing still high underlying inflation pressure and a tight labour market.

Credit: Yesterday we saw a slight improvement in the risk sentiment in credit space. This coincided with higher activity in the primary arena, where we saw for example Ericsson printing a 5 year EUR benchmark bond at MS+98bp. Itraxx main tightened 1.1bp to 57.8bp and Xover tightened 4.4bp to 281.7bp.