The dollar rose on Thursday as the equities swooned.

But there was more calculation than fear in the currency markets as traders capitalized on events to cash in on three weeks of dollar losses that had removed the last of the risk premium from the March and April panic.

The greenback rose against all the majors except the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, traditional safety currencies.

Stocks succumbed to concerns that small increases in hospitalizations in Texas and elsewhere could be the forerunner of a general return of the coronavirus in reopened states and could force another general economic closure.

The S&P 500 lost 188.04 points, 5.89% closing at 3,002.10. The Dow lost 6.90%, 1,861.82 points ending at 25,128.17 and the Nasdaq shed 5.27%, 527.62 points to 9,492.73.

Virus fears were not the main story for equities either. Stock averages were ripe for profit taking. The S&P 500 to Monday’s close had gained 44% in ten weeks. The Thursday plunge took the average exactly to the 23.6% first Fibonacci level of the March 23 to June 8 rally.

The Dow had climbed 48% over the same period and its plummet on Thursday brought it back to 35% above the March 23 bottom and 9% below the June 8 high. The Nasdaq had reached its all-time on Wednesday finishing at 10,020.35, 46% over the same March 23 low and the fall brought it to 38% above the spring low and 8% from Wednesday’s top.

When markets are poised for a sharp bout of profit taking, almost anything, even a fading pandemic, can serve as a catalyst.