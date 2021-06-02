Outlook

The big data of the week is payrolls on Friday, with ADP reporting the private sector version tomorrow, one day later than usual. Today we get the Beige Book, with the usual word counts and parsing of exact phrasing. One big question will be whether the Fed links supply blockages with job growth (and ignores inflation and inflation expectations).

Market players still expect some taper talk at the Sept 21 FOMC, with maybe a hint or two at thew Jackson Hole shindig in August (which will be in-person). In other words, we have another three payrolls reports to go before we can expect a genuinely hawkish tone from the Fed, and that’s if the three reports show recovery from the lousy outcome in the April payrolls. Everyone seems to expect job recovery to proceed strongly and April to be shown as an aberration, but perhaps we should not be counting chickens before they hatch.

If job growth disappoints, a lot of the inflation talk will be muted, even if the un-recovered jobs are low-paying and those consumers are not the biggest component of consumer spending.

The WSJ has a front page story on the dip in the 10-year breakeven rate, down to 2.46% yesterday, according to FRED, from a double top at 2.54% on May 12 and May 17. The rate is still at the highest since 2013. The pullback may be due at least in part to “investors booking profits after crowding into bets on its rise.”

Moreover, “Reducing bond purchases could cool economic activity by increasing yields on nominal Treasurys–and therefore interest rates across the economy. At the same time, tapering could cause a larger increase in TIPS yields than nominal yields. That is because the Fed has been buying a disproportionately large amount of TIPS as part of its asset purchase program. Even after a recent adjustment, the Fed is poised to absorb an amount of TIPS equivalent to more than 40% of those issued this year, according to BofA Global Research, compared with about 20% of nominal Treasurys.”

The new highs may well be a firm resistance level. And consider what happened in the 2013 taper tantrum–In that episode, the 10-year break-even rate dropped from around 2.55% to below 2% after then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke brought up the possibility of scaling back bond purchases introduced in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis.” Not everyone agrees we will get a cannily equivalent replay. The BoA analysts “don’t expect a ‘similar blunder from Powell’ and predicted that the 10-year break-even rate will eventually ‘reach at least 2.75%-3.0%.’”

For its part, the FT has a story on “Why central bankers no longer agree how to handle inflation.” This is mostly fluff and noise. In the US, Fed emphasis on employment recovery over inflation may be a misplaced priority given the vast fiscal spending about to take place. In Europe, policy makers worry about overshooting becoming so well rooted it can’t be rooted out. This is the classic and decades-old difference between American and European policy-makers–nothing new here.

The key lies in the observation that in Japan, “The BoJ has been pursuing an inflation-overshoot commitment for the past five years, but has not even got close to its 2 per cent target. Strikingly little has changed after the pandemic: inflation is nowhere on the horizon and spending growth is sluggish.

“Japan’s households and companies are convinced inflation will remain near zero, making it all but impossible for the BoJ to achieve its goal. ‘“The formation of inflation expectations in Japan is deeply affected by not only the observed inflation rate at the time but also past experiences and the norms developed in the process,’ BoJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a recent speech.”

And there you have it–the inflation you get is the inflation you expect to get, a form of confirmation bias. We once had a quarrel with an economist about this very point and he is still not speaking to us some 20 years later. And let’s consider growth. The US is expected to get robust growth of 8-10% in Q2 or 6-7% for this year, while Europe will get a lesser number.

If US growth starts disappointing to the downside while European growth is better than expected, what does that mean for inflation? Convergence. That doesn’t mean the ECB gets more hawkish, but if the Fed postpones tapering because of slower employment growth, the market can fill in the blanks–buy euros. This is why Friday’s payrolls is the ruling data.

We expect the Tuesday pullback to end fairly soon and the former risk sentiments to be restored, if not in one fell swoop.

Tidbit: Anyone who says taxes are the tail and not the dog are having to think twice now that we have the UK housing sales and related numbers. The FT reports mortgage lending slipped “to £3.3bn in April from £11.5bn recorded in March and lower than the £5.7bn monthly average in the six months to February.” The buying frenzy is attributed to the suspension of the stamp tax on the first £500,000 of a house price that was supposed to end in March.

“The intervention, combined with increased demand as people sought to move home after months of lockdown, has turbocharged the UK property market and caused prices to rise 10.9 per cent over the year.” The suspension has been extended to end-June. Another surge may arise, if only because lending rates are very, very low.

As a valuable aside, deposits at “banks and building societies rose by £10.7bn in April, down from £16.1bn in March, but still strong compared with recent years. Consumers also paid back less on their consumer credit than previous months, repaying £0.4bn compared to the last year’s monthly average of £1.7bn. ‘This suggests that consumers paid for the 9.2 per cent month-on-month rise in retail sales in April out of their incomes and the large stock of savings, rather than dusting off their credit cards,” said Thomas Pugh, UK economist for Capital Economics.”

