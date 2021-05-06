Since I covered these three Malaysia stocks - D&O, QES & REVENUE last week, they have been hit by a correction recently. However, the supply of the down wave is relatively low, which is not that threatening yet. Should the price show reversal signal near the revised support areas, it could be an opportunity for long entry with decent reward to risk ratio.

Find out the long term target price and potential reversal entry for these stocks and the revised support areas in the video and chart below:

Revised Key Support Areas

D&O support area: 4-4.2

QES support area: 0.56-0.6

REVENUE support area: 1.9-2