Since I covered these three Malaysia stocks - D&O, QES & REVENUE last week, they have been hit by a correction recently. However, the supply of the down wave is relatively low, which is not that threatening yet. Should the price show reversal signal near the revised support areas, it could be an opportunity for long entry with decent reward to risk ratio.
Find out the long term target price and potential reversal entry for these stocks and the revised support areas in the video and chart below:
Revised Key Support Areas
D&O support area: 4-4.2
QES support area: 0.56-0.6
REVENUE support area: 1.9-2
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is pressuring the downside around 1.2000, looking to test two-week lows of 1.1986, as the US dollar has caught a fresh bid-wave amid worsening market mood. Macroeconomic divergence continues to weigh on the euro. Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD tackles 1.39, Scottish election, BOE to offer ‘Super Thursday’
GBP/USD holds lower ground around 1.3900 ahead of key UK events. Fishing row with France escalates. Scottish Referendum is the key amid current political tensions. BOE is likely to unveil economic optimism in QIR but any disappointment can hit the cable hard.
Gold attempts another run towards $1800, as focus shifts to NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) is extending its range play within a $50 band below $1800 into the fifteenth straight session on Thursday, set to end this week with moderate gains. The bulls are eagerly awaiting the US NFP report for a fresh direction.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
BOE Preview: Three reasons why Super Thursday could become a sterling suffer-fest
A shot in the arm from vaccines and a second one from the Bank of England? That is what sterling bulls may have in mind ahead of "Super Thursday" – when the BOE publishes its quarterly report in addition to announcing its rate decision.