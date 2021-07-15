Today’s market risk is primarily focused on Fed’s Bullard mentioned that the U.S. is in a situation that makes tapering possible. Also, BoE’s Saunders mentioned that some of the existing monetary stimulus may need to be withdrawn soon.
On the Crypto space, Fed’s Powell mentioned that cryptocurrencies have failed to be a viable payment method. Also, the Italian Regulator labelled Binance as not authorized to operate.
During today’s live stream, Coach Dale showed a potential 3 Drives formation on Gold on the 15 minute time frame. Also, he is still looking for USDJPY to trade under the 108.00 handle.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defies 1.1800 as Powell repeats dovish message
EUR/USD remains pressured and trades around 1.1800 as the dollar maintains a positive tone. The greenback is benefiting from a cautious market mood after somewhat disappointing US data. Fed Chair Powell maintained his conservative stance.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as the dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading below the 1.3850 price zone, off the highs it hit after the BOE's Saunders urged cutting short support to the economy. Dollar strengthens as yields fall while stocks bounce off lows.
XAU/USD path of least resistance is up, $1,837 eyed
Gold has retreated after benefiting from the Fed's dovish message. The Confluence Detector is showing strong support. Gold achieves forecasted levels
Bitcoin displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork
Bitcoin price has reacted positively after dipping into the demand zone, extending from $30,573 to $31,979. A continuation of this uptrend will likely propel BTC by 11% to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,618.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally