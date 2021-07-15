Today’s market risk is primarily focused on Fed’s Bullard mentioned that the U.S. is in a situation that makes tapering possible. Also, BoE’s Saunders mentioned that some of the existing monetary stimulus may need to be withdrawn soon.

On the Crypto space, Fed’s Powell mentioned that cryptocurrencies have failed to be a viable payment method. Also, the Italian Regulator labelled Binance as not authorized to operate.

During today’s live stream, Coach Dale showed a potential 3 Drives formation on Gold on the 15 minute time frame. Also, he is still looking for USDJPY to trade under the 108.00 handle.