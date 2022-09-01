Jerome Powell sent stocks lower last Friday and the falls continued this week in global indices as investors price in higher US interest rates. This week saw a tranche of US data with consumer confidence, ISM manufacturing PMI and NFP ahead on Friday. There are many narratives in markets right now: the pace of Fed hikes, the energy crisis from Russia/Ukraine, an ailing property market in China, slowing UK and EU growth, and surging inflation. If there was ever an uncertain time in markets it is now as the future path for stocks, commodities, and the USD are all uncertain. Be careful on taking medium-term views right now.

Other key events from the past week

USD: Consumer Confidence, Aug 30: US consumer confidence came in at 103.20, above maximum expectations of 102.6. Evidence that the US consumer is confident encourages expectations of future Fed hikes which is what lifted the USDJPY up to 139.00 on Tuesday. However, will USDJPY strength last?

China 50: PMI beat, Aug 31: Going forward is it still sensible to be bullish on China? The Chinese PMI beats this week were welcomed by China’s 50 index, but will concern over China’s property sector still weigh on sentiment?

USD: NFP print, Sep 02: At Jackson Hole Powell mentioned that the NFP was going to be a key print for the Fed in terms of the pace of interest rate. Usually, a beat here in the headline figure would be expected to keep the USDJPY bid and pressurise on stocks. This print on Friday could set Fed expectations.

Key events for the coming week

EURUSD at risk of piercing the year low at 0.9898

EURUSD at risk of piercing the year low at 0.9898

The EUR/USD pair plunged to 0.9910 and bounced modestly amid resurgent dollar demand following news hinting at substantial US economic progress. EU energy crisis weighing on the shared currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550

GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550

After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82

Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82

Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.

Gold News

Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders

Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders

Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.

Read more

Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156

Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156

Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.

Read more

