Global equity indices are a lower across the board due to a number of factors after the SP500 posted its 19th record high of the year, matching the same number of highs in 2018. The DOW30 remarkably matched (but did not break above) its high from earlier this week. Not only Trump's speech stayed far away from confirming reports of removing US tariffs on China, but also renewed his threats towards Beijing. The RBNZ's surprise decision to not cut rates is also contributing to the risk-off climate, especially as Fed chair Powell will be expected to deliver the same message to Congress (no need for any more rate cuts any time soon). A new trade was issued yesterday, backed by 5 charts.
Powell's testimony to lawmakers at 10 Eastern text of speech may be released as early as 8:30 Eastern or 13:130 London) is expected to maintain the same neutral tone he held at last month's post-FOMC press conference, but the extended Q&A period will shed light on the extent to which he is deviating away from a December rate cut. So far, the market sees no chance of a rate cut until Spring.
Trump (and the markets) will be busy watching the first day of the hearings on his impeachment, but no urgency is expected to weigh on markets unless there is a sign that Republicans are clearly starting to turn on their president.
One more regarding to China –Remarks from US officials expressing denouncing the violence in Hong Kong and backing their support for protesters may lead to a pushback from Beijing in the form of bellicose statements relating to the trade talks, especially after Trump's renewed threat that tariffs will “raised very substantially” if no truce was reached.
EUR/USD bounces off 1.10 amid Powell's balanced prepared remarks
EUR/USD is trading off 1.10, but still pressured. Fed Chair Powell said that the baseline outlook remains favorable, but the bank is ready to act if the forecast changes. He will testify later.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Dollar Index: Looking for a break on the 4-hour technical pattern
The dollar has been mixed today trading well against commodities currencies but weaker against the safe havens.
Chairman Powell before Congress: Praising the economy and rebutting the President
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will repeat in Congress the monetary policy message he delivered after the October 30th FOMC meeting, the US economy is in a good place in the 11th year of the country’s longest expansion.