Netflix dived more than 35% at yesterday’s trading session, as the unexpected announcement that the company lost 200’000 subscribers in the first quarter and lose 2 million more didn’t please investors although the latest quarterly revenue hit a record of $7.9 billion, up by $2.4 billion compared to the pre-pandemic levels. Is Netflix a buy? Why, and why not?
Tesla, on the other hand, rallied more than 5% post-market on the back of strong quarterly results, after the company reported better-than-expected results. Unlike Netflix, Tesla clients didn’t walk away due to higher car prices; Tesla could pass on the higher costs, due to rising raw material prices and the supply chain crisis, on to its customers.
Zooming out, besides Netflix which weighed heavily on Nasdaq and pulled the index more than 1% lower yesterday, most US stocks rose.
European indices rebound as US futures trade in the positive, yet the escalating tensions with Russia could hit the sentiment, as Russia test-fired a new intercontinental missile that could carry multiple nuclear warheads.
In commodities, the positive pressure in oil prices is fading, but the buyers pile in approaching the $100pb level, as the supply side problems weigh heavier than the demand side easing.
In the FX, the US dollar softens, as investors will be listening to Fed Chair Powell, ECB President Lagarde and the BoE Chief Bailey speaking today.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD trades at its highest level in more than a week above 1.0900 on Thursday as the euro capitalizes on hawkish ECB commentary. The data from the EU showed that the annual HICP rose to 7.4% in March, compared to the flash estimate of 7.5%. Eyes on ECB President Lagarde's appearance at the IMF event.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, holds above 1.3050
Despite the selling pressure surrounding the greenback, GBP/USD is struggling to build on Wednesday's gains and trading in a tight range above 1.3050. The broad-based euro strength has fueled a rally in EUR/GBP on Thursday, limiting GBP/USD's upside.
Gold struggles near one-week low, below $1,950 ahead of Powell
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from over a one-week low and came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday. The XAU/USD remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading just below the $1,950 level.
Why you should pay attention to Dogecoin price today
Dogecoin price has been consolidating inside a massive falling wedge pattern, that is edging closer to a breakout. A decisive move above the upper trend line could be the key to triggering an uptrend for DOGE.
Powell Preview: Fed Chair set to be humble due to three uncertainties, triggering a dollar downfall Premium
Powell delivers remarks just before the bank enters its "blackout" period. Markets are pricing two double-dose rate hikes in May and in June. Relatively moderate core inflation may cause Powell to refrain from big commitments.