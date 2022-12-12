Outlook: This will be a killer week, with three central bank meetings and inflation data from the US and UK. In addition, the governors of the central banks in Canada and Australia are making speeches and we start getting preliminary Dec PMI surveys.

Every single big bank economist says the Fed will raise rates by 50 bp this week, exactly as the Fed has been feverishly telegraphing for weeks now–and yet markets will pretend to be surprised and try to make hay out of straw. Those properly prepared will go back whatever they were doing before, and if that was shorting dollars, they will just short some more. If it’s returning to the idea that the Fed means it when it says higher for longer, the dollar might catch a tailwind.

Traders will draw conclusions from tomorrow’s CPI even if they know they shouldn’t. CPI is expected to dip in November to 7.3% from 7.7% in October. A survey of 84 economists has a range of 7.2-7.4%, practically guaranteeing it will be something else. If the number is anything over 7.4%, we will start getting the hand-wringing over the inflation mentality becoming entrenched. Core is expected at 6.1% y/y from 6.3% in October, but after PPI came in higher than expected last week, many are skeptical we can read a drop in inflation as meaningful–again, because that lag will keep inflation elevated for longer. We do not know if this is the case and neither does anyone else. Opinions abound and while most of them are interesting, nobody has a crystal ball.

It will be somewhat amusing to see what happens to currencies if all three central banks do the same 50 bp. Attention has already turned to how much central banks are selling of the massive amounts of paper they bought during quantitative easing. Note that Japan has been dumping bonds for some time now and contracting the BoJ balance sheet. We don’t want to follow the central bank sales for the simple reason that it has not been having an effect on currencies, so far.

Another factor is what the central banks do in Q1. The WSJ has a piece saying “Over the subsequent year, though, their paths are likely to diverge. Investors expect the Fed to increase rates by only 0.6 percentage point through December 2023, compared with 1.25 percentage points for the ECB and 1.5 points for the Bank of England.” We say this is too far out–a full year–to make any guesses.

We believe of more importance is the relative inflation data and the economic environments. In the US, the economy is energy and food independent. That is not the case in Europe, where the Ukraine war and various responses to it make inflation “stickier and harder to tame,” as the WSJ puts it. Besides, the ending core rate level is so much higher in the US. In fact, it could be a real rate of return if inflation falls to 4.5% by Q1 while the terminal rate is higher, 4.5-4.75%, if not by much.

That’s using the measure of core PCE on a quarterly basis. As we complain about all the time, we have half a dozen measures of inflation, including tomorrow’s CPI. But the Fed likes PCE and almost everyone has started looking at core PCE, so we might as well take a look. The last reading for core PCE was 4.6% q/q. For PCE itself on the y/y basis, it was 5.0% from 5.2%.

Here’s the point: if headline CPI tomorrow looks in line with these more useful numbers, the hawkish talk by Mr. Powell on Wednesday will get a Bronx cheer. Funny enough, it will be the dollar that reveals how the markets will really interpret the data plus the Fed. This is one of the times FX may lead. And if both CPI and PCE show a happy drop and perhaps a little less laggardly than last time, the dollar will hit the skids.

Longer run, that real rate of return will work to support the dollar. Nobody else in G7 has a real rate of return. In fact, nobody has had a real return for years. This is not much noticed and discussed but under the chatter, it’s a Big Deal. It means bonds would be competitive with equities in terms of return. The return on bonds won’t get to the mean dividend level, but bonds are so much safer. The real safe-haven play is still in the works but if we get it, the dollar must benefit.

So, let’s gird out loins for the dot-plot. The Sept version had 4.625% and we are now expecting that to move up to 5.125%. the dots for 2024 is going to give the Fed members a real headache. Do we see an easing by Sept or Dec? Maybe, but “higher for longer” has been the message, so not by much.

Forecast: The dollar is on the backfoot, as the British say, and likely to stay there, on inflation failing to fall as much as would be needed to dent the Fed’s resolve. Longer run, the return of a real return should be supportive, but don’t count chickens.

Tidbit: Novel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, he of the gigantic ego, writes that the Fed is being reckless and its entire orientation in wrong. We have inflation, now abating if not at the pace we would prefer, because of supply chain problems, not excess demand or government money handouts. Therefore, we don’t need a long period of high unemployment. The asymmetries in both supply and demand have made the data confusing. Besides, higher interest rates feed higher inflation, and there are better ways to bring down inflation in some sectors, like halting programs that pay farmers not to grow food.

And “If there was [sic] a labor shortage (the standard sign of which is increased real wages – the opposite of what we are currently seeing), the response should involve increased provision of childcare, pro-immigration policies, and measures to boost wages and improve working conditions.” The population is down a full one million persons from pre-Covid.

Housing inflation is due largely to the work-from-home trend, which has become a big deal now that so many prefer it and employers have to offer carrots and sticks to get people back in the office.

Stiglitz: “After more than a decade of ultra-low interest rates, it makes sense to “normalize” them. But raising interest rates beyond that, in a quixotic attempt to tame inflation rapidly, will not only be painful now; it will leave long-lasting scars, especially on those who are least able to bear the brunt of these ill-conceived policies. By contrast, most of the fiscal and other responses described here would yield long-term social benefits, even if inflation turned out to be more muted than anticipated.

“The psychologist Abraham Maslow famously said, “To a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” Just because the US Federal Reserve has a hammer, it shouldn’t go around smashing the economy.”

We must admit he has a good point. We wish he would have mentioned price-gouging, too. Let’s say Stiglitz is right and the Fed comes to accept this viewpoint. That means the “higher for longer” crowd has it wrong without necessarily meaning the Fed will be cutting by year-end 2023. Stiglitz is not against normalizing interest rates, but against the assumption that higher rates will cut the price of milk and bread, and on that front, he’s right.

Tidbit: On Friday, CNN detected something juicy in the defense bill in front of Congress now, no mean feat because it’s 4400 pages long. Apparently tipped off by the bill co-sponsor, the excellent Angus King from Maine, the bill forbids any American person or entity from conducting any transaction involving Russia gold, including transporting the stuff. Russia has about $127 billion in gold (as of mid-2021), and that’s about all it has by way of value except the oil The US and G7 had already banned gold imports from Russia in June so it’s a little unclear why the additional measure, but perhaps by calling on the Treasury to examine transactions, it beefs up the ban, and adds transporting even if no American is part of the buy/sell transaction. Belt and suspenders.

Separately, China reported last week that it bought 32 tons of gold, or about $1.65 billion. Some critics call this diversification out of the dollar, but with reserves approaching a trillion, it’s a drop in that bucket.

Tidbit: The Economist is running stories on how the Russia-driven energy shortage in Europe is going to be catastrophic both economically and socially. On the social side, “High fuel prices could kill more Europeans than the fighting in Ukraine.” The most at risk–older people. Based on previous history, Italy, Germany and Spain will lead (so it’s not warner climate helping). Economically, Europe will lag the US, UK and the rest of the world in growth. The cover story is titled “Frozen out–how the world is leaving Europe behind.” And in another piece, The Economist notes that this winter might be livable, but what about the next one?

Tidbit 3: Going almost unnoticed because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the US made a deal with Venezuela to sell oil to the US again, if the beaten-down, shabby PDVSA can still function, with proceeds going entirely to Chevron to pay billions in debt. No money is to go to the regime (ha) or dividends. The amount the oil company can deliver is pitifully small, but can maybe go higher for that winter of 2023-24 in Europe.

