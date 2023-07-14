A view from the cheap seats.
While it's been busy, it's also been easy pickings so far, but of course, now that much of the low-hanging fruit has been picked over quickly, it typically foretells investors may come up for air to scan the surface.
While this week's news on the inflation front is certainly encouraging, policymakers are still going to have to be vigilant and potentially on guard against an excessive easing in financial conditions for the simple reason that inflation remains above their target and underlying drivers of inflation have not cooled as much as they expected, as NY Fed President Williams acknowledged earlier this week.
And, perhaps more importantly, for FX markets cooling price pressures are not simply a US phenomenon —inflation should also move lower in the Euro area and other G10s in the coming months.
And, of course, the US Dollar should still benefit from important buffers, including relatively high carry and safe-haven demand set against still-subdued capital return prospects in the Euro area and China, which account for a large portion of the overall DXY.
Our initial targets on JPY and EUR were met ridiculously quickly( 138.25 and 1.1225, respectively); we still do not think this will be a trending FX market (in spot terms), especially given the market has already moved fast.
That said, this week should still prove to be an important marker for risk and currency markets.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
