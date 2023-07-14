Share:

A view from the cheap seats.

While it's been busy, it's also been easy pickings so far, but of course, now that much of the low-hanging fruit has been picked over quickly, it typically foretells investors may come up for air to scan the surface.

While this week's news on the inflation front is certainly encouraging, policymakers are still going to have to be vigilant and potentially on guard against an excessive easing in financial conditions for the simple reason that inflation remains above their target and underlying drivers of inflation have not cooled as much as they expected, as NY Fed President Williams acknowledged earlier this week.

And, perhaps more importantly, for FX markets cooling price pressures are not simply a US phenomenon —inflation should also move lower in the Euro area and other G10s in the coming months.

And, of course, the US Dollar should still benefit from important buffers, including relatively high carry and safe-haven demand set against still-subdued capital return prospects in the Euro area and China, which account for a large portion of the overall DXY.

Our initial targets on JPY and EUR were met ridiculously quickly( 138.25 and 1.1225, respectively); we still do not think this will be a trending FX market (in spot terms), especially given the market has already moved fast.

That said, this week should still prove to be an important marker for risk and currency markets.