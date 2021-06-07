- Summary of weekend headlines and week ahead (00:00).
- Review of the charts and how we are set up for the week ahead (1:19).
- G7 agree a historically corporate tax plan (7:40).
- Democratic Senator Manchin votes against Biden rights bill (10:16).
- Bitcoin dropped amid Weibo crypto account suspensions (13:50).
- A look at the main calendar events this week including US CPI, BoC & ECB meetings (16:20).
