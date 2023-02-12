Chief Content & Culture Officer Anthony Cheung looks at the main need-to-know news for the week ahead in global markets.
- Main economic data points out this week (00:00)
- US CPI preview (00:40)
- US Retail Sales preview (3:11)
- UK CPI preview (4:34)
- UK Jobs data and Retail Sales preview (7:20)
