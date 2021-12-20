This Week In Markets: Quiet week with US Core PCE in focus [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung updates on the need-to-know news for the week ahead.
Main headlines in play from this weekend's press.
- Update on the UK Covid situation amid talk of a new lockdown.
- Brexit minister Frost has resigned from the UK cabinet.
- Anthony Fauci says US lockdowns will likely not be necessary.
- Italy considers new restrictions as the Netherlands goes into lockdown.
- US Senator Manchin says no to Biden's domestic investment bill.
- Quiet week ahead on the calendar with US Core PCE on Thursday.
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold looks to retest key $1,815 supply zone amid risk-aversion Premium
Gold price has kicked off the Christmas week on the right footing, regaining the $1,800 level, despite the US dollar’s upside consolidative mode. Omicron fears, US fiscal worries sap investors’ confidence. Bulls keep targeting strong resistance around $1,815.
Cardano price positions itself for a steep correction as ADA bulls disappear
Cardano price is traversing a descending triangle, hinting at a 17% crash if it breaches crucial support. Transaction data shows that a bullish move for ADA is not possible as its path is riddled with underwater investors.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?