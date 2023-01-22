Chief Content & Culture Officer Anthony Cheung looks at the main need-to-know news for the week ahead in global markets.
The perfect prep for any student currently applying to investment bank roles.
The latest video for the week ahead:
- Summary of major events this week (00:00)
- Chinese New Year and covid watch (0:30)
- US earnings season preview: Microsoft, Tesla, Boeing (2:08)
- Fed sets course for a milder interest rate rise in February (3:33)
- Eurozone flash PMI preview (4:57)
- German IFO and Bank of Canada rate decision preview (5:43)
- US Q4 GDP preview (6:31)
