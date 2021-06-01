This week in markets: GBP/USD trades at a 3-year high overnight [Video]

- Summary of sentiment and headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- GBPUSD trades at a 3-year high overnight (1:05).
- European equities recorded 4th consecutive month of gains (6:39).
- German inflation rises to the highest level since 2018 (9:52).
- What to expect from the OPEC meeting today (12:11).
- Gold futures seen higher overnight (17:54).
- AUD sells off after RBA decision (19:47).
- Tesla to increase vehicle prices due to supply chain pressure (21:04).
- Technical review of S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures (22:16).
- Review of main calendar events this week (22:54).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.2200, eyes on Eurozone CPI, US PMI
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as bulls take a breather after two-month uptrend. Strong US Treasury yields fail to trigger US dollar rebound amid stimulus hopes. Eurozone inflation eagerly awaited ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.4250 as US dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is off the three-year highs, trading below 1.4250 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Optimism around the UK reopening continues to keep the pound underpinned. UK/US Manufacturing PMIs and Brexit headlines eyed.
Gold’s rally to $1930 likely at risk, as Treasury yields rebound
Gold price ended May with an 8% gain, recording the best monthly rise in ten, courtesy of the dovish Fed expectations and a broad surge in the commodity complex. Gold awaits the Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh cues.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.