Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers a session on what you need to know in global markets this week.
- ECB setting up for a July hike of 25bps (00:28)
- Fed's Bullard says front-loading could lead to rate cuts by 2023 (2:05)
- Saudi Arabia signals support for Russia in OPEC+ (3:02)
- Australia ousts conservatives after nine years (4:43)
- Flash PMI data due on Tuesday (5:18)
- FOMC minutes preview (6:33)
- US Core PCE Price Index due on Friday (6:52)
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retakes 0.7100 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD grinds higher to retest 0.7100 as investors assess the latest comments from the new Australian PM Albanese. Surging covid cases in Beijing revive lockdown concerns. The aussie soared cheering a change in the Australian political scenario.
EUR/USD: Bullish grind towards 1.0600 stays intact
EUR/USD retreats from intraday high within an immediate trend widening pattern. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, firmer RSI keeps buyers hopeful. One-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters before the monthly high.
Gold: Will $1,859 cap the recovery?
Gold Price is kicking off a new week on the right footing, extending the previous week’s recovery momentum amid notable US dollar supply. The dollar keeps correcting lower, despite the cautious optimism, driving XAUUSD to fresh weekly highs above $1,850.
Three reasons why DOGE price will not be back above $0.17 anytime soon
Dogecoin price is at the cusp of saying goodbye to $0.10 as the price is set to drop another leg lower in the coming week after DOGE price consolidated below that same $0.10. With such a move, losses would sum up to 55% of depreciation.
The Week Ahead: The end of the bear market seems elusive
The end of the bear market may not be in sight, but the US -led stock market sell off could slow down. Does technical analysis even matter anymore? For the last 20 plus years, we could, with a bit of luck and central bank support, predict where markets would fall to on any given sell off.